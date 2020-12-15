Davidson looks for home win vs Charlotte

Sports

Charlotte (1-3) vs. Davidson (3-2)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson looks for its fourth straight win over Charlotte at Belk Arena. The last victory for the 49ers at Davidson was a 73-69 win on Dec. 5, 2012.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have collectively accounted for 66 percent of Davidson’s scoring this season. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jahmir Young has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The 49ers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Davidson has 43 assists on 72 field goals (59.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among A10 teams.

