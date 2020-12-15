Ga. State seeks revenge on Mercer

Sports

Mercer (6-0) vs. Georgia State (3-1)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State seeks revenge on Mercer after dropping the first matchup in Macon. The teams last met on Nov. 30, when the Bears outshot Georgia State from the field 47.8 percent to 36.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to an 86-69 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State’s Kane Williams, Eliel Nsoseme and Corey Allen have collectively scored 47 percent of all Panthers points this season.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Felipe Haase has connected on 48.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 30 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has 49 assists on 86 field goals (57 percent) across its past three matchups while Mercer has assists on 61 of 96 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is ranked seventh among all Division I teams with an average of 93.3 points per game.

