Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana-Purdue rivalry game canceled again

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19.

In other virus-related developments in college football:

— The first bowl game scheduled to played this season has been canceled. The Frisco Bowl scheduled for Saturday was called off because SMU is having COVID-19 issues. The Mustangs were scheduled to play Texas-San Antonio in Frisco, Texas. UTSA will instead play in the First Responders Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 26 against an appointment to be determined.

— An ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at Michigan has forced the Wolverines to cancel their football game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. This will be the third straight game canceled. The Wolverines didn’t play Dec. 5 at home against Maryland or last week at No. 3 Ohio State.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCLA game postponed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has postponed its men’s basketball game against Long Beach State on Tuesday night. The school says the game is off out of “an abundance of caution” based on COVID-19 protocols within the Beach’s program. It’s the second time the game has been postponed. The teams were originally scheduled to play at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 30, but that game was called off for the same reason.

Elsewhere in college basketball:

— UNLV’s men’s basketball program Is pausing in-person team activities due to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The Runnin’ Rebels’ games against Wyoming Sunday and Tuesday will not be played as scheduled.

— Southern California has postponed or canceled its next three men’s basketball games while team activities continue to be halted because of a confirmed case of COVID-19. The school said it canceled home games against San Francisco on Wednesday and Texas Southern on Dec. 23, and postponed its road game at Oregon State on Dec. 20.

— No. 21 Duke says freshman forward Jalen Johnson is out indefinitely with a foot injury. The 6-foot-9 Johnson won’t travel for Wednesday’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Notre Dame. Johnson has started all four games, averaging 11.5 points and 8.3 rebounds with 2.0 blocks. Johnson had 19 points and 19 rebounds in his first game against Coppin State, but he had just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in Duke’s loss to No. 13 Illinois last week.

FLORIDA-JOHNSON COLLAPSES

Florida’s Johnson speaking, calling teammates via FaceTime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is speaking with family members and doctors and was even able to FaceTime his teammates Tuesday. That’s what his parents said in a statement released by the school. Johnson remains in stable condition at UF Health. He collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday. He was moved to Gainesville via helicopter Monday with his mother by his side.

The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout and received emergency medical attention. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.

NBA-BUCKS-ANTETOKOUNMPO

Antetokounmpo staying with Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’s staying with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

The two-time reigning MVP tweeted that he was “blessed” to be part of the Bucks for the next five years.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks’ supermax extension offer. Antetokounmpo otherwise could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. His decision means the Bucks will hang on to their biggest superstar since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

MLB-METS-MCCANN

Free agent catcher McCann signs $40.6M, 4-yr deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets, joining a team now ready to spend big to build a winner.

The 30-year-old McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 and this season set career highs in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Steve Cohen bought the Mets last month for $2.42 billion last month. Cohen has said he would consider it disappointing if the Mets don’t win the World Series in the next three to five years. The Mets haven’t reached the playoffs since losing the 2016 NL wild-card game. They went 26-34 this season.

In other MLB moves.

—Free agent reliever Greg Holland is staying with the Kansas City Royals. The right-hander has signed a one-year contact for $2.75 million. The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances and didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BIG TEN AWARDS

Fields gets Big Ten honor

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The vote for Fields by the conference’s coaches and media was hardly a surprise considering how dominant he and No. 3 Ohio State have been. The junior leads the nation in completion percentage and the Big Ten in total yards per game by a wide margin at 392.2. He has 1,407 yards passing with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

The Buckeyes are 5-0 and scheduled to play Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday.

BOXING HALL OF FAME

Floyd Mayweather, Laila Ali, elected to Boxing Hall of Fame

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum. The Class of 2021 also includes Olympic champion Andre Ward, Ann Wolfe, Marian Trimiar, and Dr. Margaret Goodman. Those elected posthumously were lightweight champion Davey Moore, Jackie Tonawanda, cut man Freddie Brown, manager-trainer Jackie McCoy, journalist George Kimball, and television executive Jay Larkin. The honorees were selected by members of the Boxing Writers Association and a panel of international boxing historians. Induction day is scheduled for June 13 and also will include last year’s class. The ceremony scheduled for last June was postponed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.