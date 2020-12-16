Preston, Ohio host MVSU

Sports

Mississippi Valley State (0-7) vs. Ohio (4-2)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Kam’ron Cunningham and Mississippi Valley State will take on Jason Preston and Ohio. Cunningham has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games. Preston is averaging 21 points and 7.8 assists over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The prolific Preston has put up 19.3 points, six rebounds and 7.8 assists to lead the charge for the Bobcats. Complementing Preston is Dwight Wilson III, who is averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10 rebounds per game. The Delta Devils are led by Cunningham, who is averaging 12.9 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 42 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Mississippi Valley State has scored 57.3 points per game and allowed 102.4 over its seven-game road losing streak.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Delta Devils. Ohio has 60 assists on 93 field goals (64.5 percent) across its past three games while Mississippi Valley State has assists on 34 of 59 field goals (57.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio is ranked second among MAC teams with an average of 83.8 points per game.

