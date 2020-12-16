Sports

NFL-NEWS

NFL owners delay decision on 17-game regular season

UNDATED (AP) — NFL owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021. During a teleconference call today that replaced the usual December gathering of owners in Dallas, they opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021.

The NFL and the players’ union agreed during collective bargaining talks earlier this year to adding one regular-season game to the schedule, but not before next season.

In other NFL news:

— Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees has been designated to return from the club’s injured reserve list. Brees’ change in status means he could be placed on the active roster and be eligible to play as soon Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Sean Payton has not indicated when he intends to play Brees but has said Brees is not someone the Saints would hurry back. The 41-year-old Brees was diagnosed with fractured ribs and a punctured lung after a sack on Nov. 15 against San Francisco. The Saints have gone 3-1 since with Taysom Hill starting.

— The Baltimore Ravens have placed receivers Marquise Brown, Mile Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The status of the three players for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville was uncertain. Brown scored a key touchdown for Baltimore in the fourth quarter of a 47-42 victory over Cleveland on Monday night. Brown is tied for the team lead with 43 catches and has a team-high 605 yards receiving and has scored five TDs.

— Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has returned to practice just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor. Colts coach Frank Reich says he is hopeful Sanchez will play Sunday against Houston. The Titans and Colts are tied atop the AFC South.

— The Las Vegas Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli. Coach Jon Gruden says that defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

— The Cincinnati Bengals have put defensive tackle Geno Atkins on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury. The 11-year veteran missed the first four games of the season with the injury suffered in training camp and has played sparingly since. He has one tackle in seven games. The 2-10-1 Bengals host the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

— Alex Smith’s right calf injury has kept him out of practice for Washington. Dwayne Haskins took snaps with the first-time offense instead on Wednesday. Coach Ron Rivera says he would be OK with waiting until just before the team’s next game before deciding who to start at quarterback. Haskins began the season as Washington’s starting QB, but he was benched after four games and three consecutive losses. He initially was replaced by Kyle Allen, who then got injured, allowing Smith to take over and start for the first time in two years. Washington hosts Seattle on Sunday.

— The status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become more iffy for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland because of another injury on top of his hamstring problem. Coach Joe Judge said the second-year quarterback also is dealing with an injury to his lower leg. It apparently happened during Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Jones sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. He missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks the following weekend.

— Julio Jones’ nagging hamstring injury has made his value to the Atlanta Falcons more obvious than ever. Jones has missed four games this season and his status is in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta’s backups have shown flashes of promise while filling in for Jones, the most accomplished receiver in the history of the franchise. But those glimpses haven’t been enough to replace Jones. Interim coach Raheem Morris says, “There’s no replacing Julio.” The Falcons are 4-9 overall and 1-3 without Jones, including last week’s 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

— Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has returned to practice after missing three games with a calf injury. Ward was playing at a Pro Bowl level when he got hurt against Philadelphia last month. He was leading the NFL in passes defensed at the time of his injury. Ward could be back on Sunday when the Browns visit the New York Giants who don’t know if starting quarterback Daniel Jones will be available. He’s dealing with two leg injuries. If Jones, cant play the Giants would start Colt McCoy. He was drafted by the Browns in 2010 and started 21 games for them.

— NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as guests of the league. In a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the host committee for Super Bowl 55, that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that he wanted to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during pandemic” as well as promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.

— The Los Angeles Chargers will be without offensive right tackle Bryan Bulaga for Thursday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Bulaga suffered a concussion during the first quarter last Sunday against Atlanta and remains in concussion protocol. The 11-year veteran was one of the team’s big signings during free agency, but will miss his fifth game because of various injuries. Storm Norton is likely to start in Bulaga’s place. Los Angeles has also ruled out linebacker Emeke Egbule because of illness.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Kansas State is latest to pass on bowl game

UNDATED (AP) — At least five Power Five teams have now withdrawn from consideration for a bowl game. Kansas State is the latest.

The school paused all football activities indefinitely on Wednesday amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play.

Kansas State lost its last five games but was in line for a bowl game because it finished seventh in the Big 12. The NCAA has also waived minimum wins required for bowl eligibility.

The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.

The Wildcats are the first Big 12 team to withdraw from bowl consideration. Three Atlantic Coast Conference teams — Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia — have also announced they will not participate in a postseason game. Neither will Stanford in the Pac-12.

More than 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.

In other college football news:

— Coastal Carolina and football coach Jamey Chadwell have agreed to a contract extension through 2027. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed. Chadwell and No. 9 Coastal Carolina have a breakout undefeated season in just their fourth year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, with wins over two ranked teams including then No. 8 BYU earlier this month. The Chants play No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette for the Sun Belt Conference championship on Saturday. Chadwell’s name had come up in coaching searches at Power Five schools, including the opening at South Carolina recently filled by Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer.

— Azusa Pacific is ending its football program this month after 55 years of Division II and NAIA competition. Athletic director Gary Pine says the decision was prompted by other four-year schools in California dropping the sport over the last 30 years, giving Azusa Pacific fewer in-state opponents to play, which led to high travel costs. The Cougars had to fly to all six of their road games in 2019, making them the only Division II or III school in the country forced to do that.

MLB-NEWS

Rays sign Zunino

UNDATED (AP) — — The Tampa Bay Rays have re-signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $2 million, one-year contract with a club option for 2022. The second-season option is worth $4 million and has the potential to reach $7 million with incentives. There is a $1 million buyout.

The Rays also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge, and catcher Joe Odom. All three received invites to major league spring training.

In other MLB news:

— Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a one-year, $1.125 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, adding the sidearm reliever to their bullpen makeover. Claudio has appeared in 239 games over the past four seasons with Texas and Milwaukee, ranking as the third-busiest pitcher in the majors during that stretch. He led the sport in 2019 with 83 appearances for the Brewers, tying their franchise record.

— The Seattle Mariners have continued the overhaul of their bullpen by signing right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton. The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he continued to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent during the 2018 season. Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons. He went 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA for the Angels.

— Big league managers say that Major League Baseball has instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus. Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash says the league is optimistic about an on-time start after the commissioner’s office spoke with managers Tuesday. Managers say they expect the 2021 season to start with health protocols in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, but they also don’t plan to mandate vaccines for players when one is made available.

NBA-NEWS

Hornets’ Gordon Hayward day to day after fracturing finger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is listed as day to day after breaking a bone at the base of his right pinky finger. The team says Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14.

Hayward will miss Thursday’s game at Orlando but the Hornets say he will not need surgery.

The team says his return will be based on pain tolerance and his comfort level. The Hornets open the regular season Dec. 23 at Cleveland.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida AD Stricklin: Johnson ‘trending in right direction’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) —Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin says forward Keyontae Johnson’s prognosis is “trending in the right direction”, but that they still have a lot of questions. Stricklin says that Johnson continues to make progress after collapsing on the court during a game at Florida State.

Stricklin visited Johnson on Tuesday afternoon and says Johnson was “sitting up in a chair” and was “groggy” from having been sedated but now is smiling and laughing while undergoing more tests.

NHL-WILD-GOALIES

With Stalock injured, Wild sign goalie Hammond for insurance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday, adding insurance at the position in light of a long-term injury for Alex Stalock.

Stalock took over as their primary goalie down the stretch last season. The Wild recently traded Devan Dubnyk and signed Cam Talbot to compete with Stalock for time in the net. Hammond has played in 56 career NHL games over parts of five seasons, primarily with Ottawa. His most recent appearance was in the playoffs for Colorado in 2018.

Hammond spent the last two years in the AHL, with the Minnesota affiliate Iowa Wild and the Buffalo affiliate Rochester Americans. He was 16-12-3 with a 2.53 goals against average last season.

SUPREME COURT-NCAA

Supreme Court agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a court decision that the NCAA has said blurred “the line between student-athletes and professionals” by removing caps on education-related money certain football and basketball players can receive.

The case will be argued in 2021 with a decision expected before the end of June.

The high court’s action comes after a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in May. The panel upheld a lower court ruling barring the NCAA from capping education-related compensation and benefits for student-athletes in Division I football and basketball programs. Division I conferences can still independently set their own rules.

In August, Justice Elena Kagan had denied the NCAA’s request to put lower court rulings in favor of the student-athletes on hold at least temporarily while the NCAA formally petitioned the Supreme Court to take up the case.

The NCAA had said the ruling “effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both ‘unlimited’ amounts for participating in ‘internships’” and an additional $5,600 or more each year they remain eligible to play their sport.

The NCAA says it’s pleased the Supreme Court will review the case.