Wyoming puts streak on line vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (2-6) vs. Wyoming (5-1)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Nebraska Omaha. Nebraska Omaha came up short in a 91-49 game at Colorado on Wednesday. Wyoming is coming off a 93-88 win over Utah Valley on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Wyoming’s Marcus Williams has averaged 18.3 points and 5.3 assists while Hunter Maldonado has put up 15.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. For the Mavericks, Matt Pile has averaged 9.3 points and eight rebounds while Marlon Ruffin has put up 10.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Nebraska Omaha is 0-6 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Wyoming’s Drake Jeffries has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 43.2 percent of them, and is 7 for 11 attempts over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wyoming offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-lowest rate in the country. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 301st among Division I teams).

