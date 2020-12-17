Jackson, UAB host Chattanooga

Sports

Chattanooga (7-0) vs. UAB (7-0)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malachi Smith and Chattanooga will take on Quan Jackson and UAB. The junior Smith is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games. Jackson, a senior, is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: UAB’s Jackson has averaged 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 steals while Michael Ertel has put up 14 points. For the Mocs, Smith has averaged 15.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and four assists while Stefan Kenic has put up 13 points and 4.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Chattanooga has won its last three road games, scoring 73 points and allowing 64 points during those contests. UAB has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 53.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mocs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blazers. UAB has 27 assists on 83 field goals (32.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Chattanooga has assists on 43 of 79 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UAB defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32.8 percent, the fourth-lowest mark in Division I. Chattanooga has allowed opponents to shoot 45.9 percent through seven games (ranking the Mocs 254th).

