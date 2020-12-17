Kennesaw St. plays Samford

Sports

Samford (2-3) vs. Kennesaw State (3-3)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Kennesaw State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Wednesday. Kennesaw State lost 64-53 to Belmont, while Samford fell 79-71 at Troy.

SUPER SENIORS: Samford has relied heavily on its seniors. Myron Gordon, Christian Guess, Jacob Tryon, Logan Dye and Richardson Maitre have combined to account for 71 percent of all Bulldogs points this season.MIGHTY MYRON: Gordon has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Kennesaw State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 48.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Owls. Kennesaw State has 31 assists on 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its past three contests while Samford has assists on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is rated first in the SoCon with an average of 78.3 possessions per game.

