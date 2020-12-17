Oral Roberts plays host to UTA

Sports

Texas-Arlington (2-4) vs. Oral Roberts (3-4)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts goes up against Texas-Arlington in a non-conference matchup. Texas-Arlington won easily 91-66 at home against Hardin-Simmons last week, while Oral Roberts fell to Oklahoma on the road on Wednesday, 79-65.

SQUAD LEADERS: The explosive Max Abmas has averaged 21.2 points and five assists to lead the charge for the Golden Eagles. Complementing Abmas is Kevin Obanor, who is producing 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Mavericks have been led by Fredelin De La Cruz, who is averaging 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 47.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Texas-Arlington has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 75.7 points during those contests. Oral Roberts has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 100 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mavericks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has an assist on 49 of 98 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Texas-Arlington has assists on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts as a collective unit has made 12.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com