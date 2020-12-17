SC St. plays Presbyterian

Sports

South Carolina State (0-8) vs. Presbyterian (1-1)

Ross E. Templeton P.E. Center, Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on Presbyterian in a non-conference matchup. Presbyterian knocked off Carver College by 39 points at home on Monday, while South Carolina State came up short in an 82-52 game at Liberty on Tuesday.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Each team has relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Rayshon Harrison, Zeb Graham, Kirshon Thrash and Ambaka Le Gregam have collectively accounted for 59 percent of Presbyterian’s scoring this season. For South Carolina State, Floyd Rideau,Jr., Rahsaan Edwards and Latavian Lawrence have scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Bulldogs points over their last five.FLOYD IS A FORCE: Rideau has connected on 39.3 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina State has lost its last six road games, scoring 54.5 points, while allowing 83.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Presbyterian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 29th-highest rate in the country. South Carolina State has turned the ball over on 23.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 289th among Division I teams).



