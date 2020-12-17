Southern Miss faces La.-Monroe

Sports

Louisiana-Monroe (2-3) vs. Southern Miss (2-3)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe squares up against Southern Miss in an early season matchup. Southern Miss win at Lamar 66-63 on Tuesday, while Louisiana-Monroe fell 78-61 at home to Grambling State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Southern Miss’ Tyler Stevenson has averaged 11 points and 8.6 rebounds while LaDavius Draine has put up 9.2 points. For the Warhawks, Russell Harrison has averaged 15 points and 6.4 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.ROBUST RUSSELL: Harrison has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 37 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Warhawks. Southern Miss has 47 assists on 66 field goals (71.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Louisiana-Monroe has assists on 34 of 64 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Louisiana-Monroe has scored 68.2 points and allowed 71.4 points over its last five games. Southern Miss has managed 62 points while giving up 63.2 over its last five.

