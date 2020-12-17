Texas A&M-CC takes on Our Lady of the Lake

Sports

Our Lady of the Lake vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (1-6)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders will be taking on the Saints of NAIA school Our Lady of the Lake. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi lost 51-46 on the road to Texas State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Perry Francois, Jalen White, Myles Smith and Nolan Bertain have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.MIGHTY MONZON: Ruben Monzon has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 30.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 2-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Islanders offense put up 57.8 points per contest across those nine games.

