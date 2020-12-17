Sports

OLYMPICS-RUSSIAN DOPING

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — Russia has been banned from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years because of state-backed doping. A ruling Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport also blocks Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not implicated in doping or covering up positive tests.

The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency had proposed. Still, the court’s three judges imposed the most severe penalties on Russia since allegations of state-backed doping and cover-ups emerged after the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The case centered on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year. It contained likely evidence to prosecute long-standing doping violations.

One small win for Russia is the proposed team name at major events. The court said the name “Russia” can be retained on uniforms if the words “Neutral Athlete” or “Neutral Team” have equal prominence.

NFL-CHARGERS/RAIDERS

Raiders host Chargers seeking season sweep

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, looking for their second straight season sweep against their AFC West rival. The Raiders have done that in back-to-back years only twice since 1985.

The 7-6 Raiders will likely need to sweep the final three games and get some help if they want to make the playoffs for just the second time in the past 18 seasons.

The playoff hopes for the 4-9 Chargers ended a while ago, but they are just hoping to end the season on a positive note and build on last week’s win over Atlanta. Spoiling the Raiders’ chances would be a nice bonus.

The Chargers have lost nine straight games against AFC West teams. That’s two games shy of tying the club record. The Raiders are playing their first game since firing defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and giving defensive line coach Rod Marinelli the job for the rest of the season.

NFL-GIANTS-GARRETT

Giants coordinator Jason Garrett tests positive

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced the result Thursday and said Garrett will continue to work remotely.

The Giants will not practice Thursday for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call the offensive plays against the Browns, who fired him as their head coach last season.

The Giants are working with the league’s chief medical officer to determine close contacts. The Giants were not in their facility on Monday or Tuesday, and most of the coaching staff worked remotely. The team practiced Wednesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Va Tech ending nation’s longest bowl streak at 27 years

UNDATED (AP) — Virginia Tech is ending the nation’s longest bowl streak at 27 years. Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday the players decided to bypass postseason, ending their pandemic-hit season at 5-6. Virginia Tech is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to opt out, joining Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Kansas State also withdrew from bowl consideration, saying it paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented it from fielding enough players to play. It is the first Big 12 school to opt out.

More than 125 games since late August have been postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.

In other virus-related college sports news:

— The men’s basketball game between No. 7 Villanova and No. 17 Virginia scheduled for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York has been canceled. It was supposed to be a matchup of the past two NCAA champions — and the first college basketball game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia, the 2019 national champion, has had four straight games called off and hasn’t played since Dec. 4. Villanova coach Jay Wright says both schools tried to make the game happen but COVID-19 issues prevented it. Wright says potential replacement games at MSG fell through and Villanova could play a home game instead on Saturday.

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES

Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill being introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation and create a federal commission on college athletics.

The College Athletes Bill of Rights is sponsored by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) of New York, and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. If passed it could wreak havoc with the NCAA’s ability to govern intercollegiate athletics and the association’s model for amateurism.

The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to review a court ruling in an antitrust case against the NCAA having to do with compensating athletes.