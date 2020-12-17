Sports

NBA-NEWs

Coaches’ challenge stays in NBA, game-night rosters go to 15

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA coach’s challenge is back, and here to stay. Following the recommendation from the league’s competition committee, the NBA’s board of governors voted Thursday to keep the challenge as an option for coaches going forward. It was introduced last year on a one-year trial.

Also approved: a plan to give teams the ability to expand their active roster on game nights from 13 to 15 for this season — a move being made largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in anticipation of the likelihood that teams will be missing players from time to time.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Phoenix Suns are among a handful of NBA teams that look to have improved their roster during the offseason. The Suns made one of the boldest moves of the offseason when they added 10-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul in a trade with Oklahoma City. Paul gives the Suns another elite player to pair with a young core that includes guard Devin Booker and forward Deandre Ayton.. The defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers also added several new pieces to their roster. Guard Dennis Schroder and forwards Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol are now part of the supporting cast for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

NHL-NEWS

Caps goalie Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition

UNDATED (AP) — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist says he will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition. He announced the news about two months after joining the Washington Capitals.

Lundqvist posted a written statement and a videotaped one on social media Thursday, saying it was a “pretty tough and emotional day.” He said he has been having various tests on his heart “for several weeks” and “unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year.”

The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the New York Rangers after 15 seasons and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October.

In other NHL news:

— Ontario’s minister of sport says the provincial government is examining how a Canadian division in the NHL might work. Discussions about the league’s return-to-play plan are being studied by Ontario public health authorities and officials from Toronto and Ottawa. There has been talk of a possible realignment for the upcoming season because of the pandemic. One option could feature a seven-team all-Canadian division with no cross-border travel. The league has targeted mid-January as a potential start date.

— The Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of a change coming anytime soon. Speaking publicly for the first time since baseball’s Cleveland Indians announced they plan to change their name, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz says the team continues “to deepen our commitment to upholding our namesake and our brand.” The Blackhawks have said they plan to continue with their name because it honors Black Hawk, a Native American leader from Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation.

NFL-CHARGERS/RAIDERS

Raiders host Chargers seeking season sweep

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night, looking for their second straight season sweep against their AFC West rival. The Raiders have done that in back-to-back years only twice since 1985.

The 7-6 Raiders will likely need to sweep the final three games and get some help if they want to make the playoffs for just the second time in the past 18 seasons.

The playoff hopes for the 4-9 Chargers ended a while ago, but they are just hoping to end the season on a positive note and build on last week’s win over Atlanta. Spoiling the Raiders’ chances would be a nice bonus.

The Chargers have lost nine straight games against AFC West teams. That’s two games shy of tying the club record. The Raiders are playing their first game since firing defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and giving defensive line coach Rod Marinelli the job for the rest of the season.

NFL-NEWS

Giants coordinator Jason Garrett tests positive

UNDATED (AP) — Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Tight end coach Freddie Kitchens will call the plays against the team he coached last year.

The Giants also announced that cornerback James Bradberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because he was deemed to be a high-risk, close contact of an individual who has tested positive. The contact did not occur at the Giants facility and the individual is not a member of the organization. Bradberry will remain isolated from the team and continue to participate in meetings remotely.

Given the timing of the close contact, Bradberry will also miss Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. If he continues to test negatively and has no symptoms, he would come off the reserve list on Monday.

In other NFL news:

— — Washington has put safety Deshazor Everett on injured reserve with a pectoral muscle injury that also affected his shoulder. In another move, Washington signed running back Lamar Miller off of the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. Because of coronavirus protocols, Miller will not be available to play for Washington this week, but he could be called up ahead of the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27.

— Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has died at the age of 28. Authorities say he died yesterday in Williamsburg, Virginia. No cause was given. Taliaferro ran for 339 yards and scored five touchdowns during three injury-riddled seasons with Baltimore before being cut in 2017. Taliaferro ran for 292 yards and four touchdowns over 13 games as a rookie before an injury ended his season. He played in three games apiece in 2015 and 2016 before again finishing on injured reserve each season.

— Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry called Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters “a coward” for appearing to spit at him during Monday night’s game. A video taken from the national TV broadcast at the end of the first quarter appears to show Peters spitting in Landry’s direction. Landry has his back turned and is walking away toward Cleveland’s huddle when Peters spits. Landry said the action was uncalled for and said Peters wouldn’t do that to his face. The Ravens beat the Browns 47-42 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Michigan State-Maryland canceled again by COVID-19

UNDATED (AP) — Saturday night’s Big Ten football game between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled after an outbreak of COVID-19 in College Park.

The Terrapins were slated to face the Spartans as part of the Big Ten “Champions Week.” But Maryland announced Thursday that the game has been called off and won’t rescheduled. Maryland said 15 football players tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10-16, and antigen tests conducted this morning resulted in three more presumptive positives. There were six positive cases among staff over that same time period.

It’s the second time a game between the Terps and Spartans has been canceled two days before it was to be played. he game thing happened prior to a Nov. 21 game.

In other college football news:

— UCLA says it will decline any bowl invitations, so its game against Stanford on Saturday will be the final one of the season for the Bruins. Athletic director Martin Jarmond and coach Chip Kelly say in a statement the decision was largely made by the players and supported by the administration. The Bruins and Oregon State are the only Pac-12 programs to have played all six weekends. UCLA has had just five COVID-19 cases since testing began in late June.

— Boston College junior Hunter Long has declared his eligibility for the NFL draft. He led all tight ends in yards receiving and catches this season. Long finished with nine touchdowns in his career. His 57 receptions in 2020 is second in school history only to Pete Mitchell’s 66 in 1993. Long helped the Eagles finish their season at 6-5.

— Indiana’s Tom Allen was chosen Big Ten Coach of the Year by both the coaches and media in separate votes. The seventh-ranked Hoosiers are having one of their best seasons in decades at 6-1. They are second in the Big Ten East. Allen was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. He is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.

— Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has fired defensive coordinator after just one season with the Boilermakers. Brohm made the announcement two days after Indiana and Purdue mutually agreed to cancel the rivalry game for the second time in two weeks. Diaco signed a two-year deal last season. While the Boilermakers finished in the middle of the conference in most defensive categories, they were 12th in pass defense and last in sacks. Purdue will begin next season with its third defensive coordinator in three season.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-NEWS

Florida postpones 3 home games while Johnson makes progress

UNDATED (AP) — Florida has postponed its next three men’s basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show what athletic director Scott Stricklin calls “truly encouraging signs of progress.”

Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State last Saturday and remains hospitalized while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.

The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season.

In other college basketball news:

— No. 1 Gonzaga has gotten back on the court to practice following a two-week break due to COVID-19 cases within the program. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said Thursday that players showed signs of fatigue and that the initial practice this week looked like the first one of the school year. The Bulldogs haven’t played since Dec. 2, when they beat West Virginia in Indianapolis. They’re scheduled to return Saturday against No. 3 Iowa in a game scheduled in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

— The No. 2 Baylor men have resumed team activities after a five-day pause in their basketball program because of COVID-19 issues. Coach Scott Drew said Thursday the Bears are thankful for the clearance to resume practice. They will play their first Big 12 game Saturday at Kansas State after their scheduled conference opener at home last Sunday against No. 11 Texas was postponed because of the pause.

— Virginia has added a men’s basketball game against top-ranked Gonzaga as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers prepare to restart their program after a 10-day shutdown because of COVID-19 issues. Virginia will play the Bulldogs on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cavaliers had four games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, including Saturday’s scheduled matchup with No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden. That game would have featured the past two NCAA champions and will not be made up. Virginia’s home game against William & Mary was rescheduled for Tuesday. The Cavaliers plan to return to practice Saturday.

MLB-NEWS-MCCANN

Mets C James McCann turns Tigers’ release into $40.6M deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after being released by the Detroit Tigers, catcher James McCann signed a $40.6 million, four-year deal with the New York Mets this week. He said Thursday that Detroit’s decision to let him walk pushed him to improve, and it was that renewed work ethic that most impressed the Mets.

Even with former Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto also available, the Mets opted to pursue the 30-year-old McCann, who went from unwanted to All-Star in a hurry after being nontendered by Detroit following the 2018 season. He’ll replace Wilson Ramos as the club’s everyday catcher.

NCAA-COMPENSATING ATHLETES

Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation and create a federal commission on college athletics.

The College Athletes Bill of Rights is sponsored by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER’-sten JIHL’-uh-brand) of New York, and U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (shuh-KOW’-skee) of Illinois. If passed it could wreak havoc with the NCAA’s ability to govern intercollegiate athletics and the association’s model for amateurism.

The move comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to review a court ruling in an antitrust case against the NCAA having to do with compensating athletes.

OLYMPICS-RUSSIAN DOPING

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — Russia has been banned from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years because of state-backed doping. A ruling Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport also blocks Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency had proposed.

Russian sports officials were in an upbeat mood after finding crucial loopholes in the decision. It left Russia in full control of its roster and scrapped a plan to exclude athletes suspected of benefiting from past doping cover-ups.

Russian teams won’t officially be called Russian teams at next year’s Tokyo Olympics or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, but “Russia” will be printed on their red, white and blue uniforms. The court said the name “Russia” can be retained on uniforms if the words “Neutral Athlete” or “Neutral Team” have equal prominence.

The case centered on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year. It contained likely evidence to prosecute long-standing doping violations.