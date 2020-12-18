Charlotte plays NC A&T

Sports

NC A&T (3-7) vs. Charlotte (2-3)

Dale F. Halton Arena, Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and Charlotte both look to put winning streaks together . NC A&T won easily 91-45 at home against Greensboro on Friday. Charlotte is coming off a 63-52 win at Davidson on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 46 percent of all 49ers points this season.LEAPING FOR LYONS: Tyrone Lyons has connected on 31 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: NC A&T has lost its last three road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. Charlotte has an assist on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three contests while NC A&T has assists on 51 of 86 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: NC A&T has held opposing teams to 45.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MEAC teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com