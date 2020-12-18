Ga. Southern faces Fort Lauderdale

Sports

Fort Lauderdale vs. Georgia Southern (4-2)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA program Fort Lauderdale. Georgia Southern is coming off a 92-27 win at home against Carver College in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Zack Bryant has averaged 16.3 points and two steals this year for Georgia Southern. Eric Boone is also a key contributor, with 10.2 points and 2.7 steals per game.BRYANT BEYOND THE ARC: Through three games, Georgia Southern’s Zack Bryant has connected on 22.2 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern went 4-5 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Eagles offense scored 73.8 points per contest across those nine games.

