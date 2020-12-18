Sports

The Citadel (5-0) vs. Longwood (1-5)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts The Citadel in a non-conference matchup. The Citadel easily beat Carver College by 51 at home on Dec. 12, while Longwood fell to Radford on the road on Tuesday, 62-53.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: Longwood has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Juan Munoz, Justin Hill, Christian Wilson and Jesper Granlund have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Munoz has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Longwood field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lancers. Longwood has an assist on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) over its past three outings while The Citadel has assists on 73 of 108 field goals (67.6 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The Citadel has held opposing teams to 34 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com