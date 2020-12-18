Miami plays Bradley

Sports

Miami (3-2) vs. Bradley (5-2)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami takes on Bradley in a non-conference matchup. Miami fell 90-62 to Buffalo on Tuesday. Bradley is coming off an 83-60 win over Jackson State on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Elijah Childs has averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Braves. Terry Nolan Jr. has paired with Childs and is producing 11.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The RedHawks have been led by Isaiah Coleman-Lands, who is averaging 10.8 points.CLUTCH COLEMAN-LANDS: Coleman-Lands has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Braves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the RedHawks. Bradley has an assist on 54 of 90 field goals (60 percent) across its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 35 of 72 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Braves have averaged 13.6 offensive boards per game.

