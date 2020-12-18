Sports

T25 FOOTBALL-PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 13 USC faces daunting Oregon Ducks in Pac-12 title game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 13 Southern California faces Oregon tonight in the Pac-12 championship game. There is a probable berth in the Fiesta Bowl on the line for the unbeaten Trojans.

USC wrapped up the South Division title and rallied past UCLA last weekend. The Trojans then spent two days of their short week preparing for Washington in the championship game before learning they would actually face Oregon.

Oregon got promoted to the title game earlier this week after Washington had to bow out. The Ducks are the defending Pac-12 champions, and they didn’t play at all last week. Oregon has more losses than three other Pac-12 teams, but isn’t embarrassed about this chance to steal a second straight league crown.

T25-FOOTBALL-SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP CANCELED

Sun Belt football championship game canceled

UNDATED (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday night because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

The conference said an entire position group would have been unavailable to play for the unbeaten Chanticleers because of contact tracing. Both schools were in contention for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory in the first Sun Belt title game featuring a matchup of ranked teams.

Coastal Carolina, the Sun Belt’s first top 10 team, was set to host Louisiana-Lafayette. The upstart Chanticleers have been one of the stories of the season. Picked to finish last in the Sun Belt East Division, Coastal is the only 11-0 team in the country, including a victory at home two weeks ago against then-unbeaten BYU.

Coastal played last weekend, rallying late to beat Troy in a game that had been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

ESPN-SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL

White Sox-Angels open ESPN Sunday night slate on April 4

UNDATED (AP) — ESPN will open its “Sunday Night Baseball” schedule on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox. The game will feature the last two American League MVPs, with the Angels’ Mike Trout facing reigning MVP and White Sox first baseman José Abreu at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

The following week will feature National League MVP Freddie Freeman and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves have four appearances in the games that have been announced with the Yankees, Mets and Braves each on three times.