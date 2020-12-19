UNCW takes on Campbell

Sports

UNC Wilmington (4-3) vs. Campbell (4-1)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell goes up against UNC Wilmington in a non-conference matchup. UNC Wilmington got past Norfolk State by eight on Friday, while Campbell fell to Elon on Wednesday, 66-56.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Campbell’s Jordan Whitfield has averaged 17.6 points while Cedric Henderson Jr. has put up 15.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Seahawks, Jaylen Sims has averaged 20.7 points and 5.8 rebounds while Joe Pridgen has put up 12.8 points and eight rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAYLEN: Sims has connected on 51.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seahawks have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Camels. Campbell has an assist on 42 of 92 field goals (45.7 percent) over its previous three games while UNC Wilmington has assists on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Campbell is rated second among Big South teams with an average of 84.4 points per game.

