Sports

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE TITLE GAMES

Playoff bids at stake for Clemson and Ohio State

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson and Ohio State go into Saturday’s conference championship games with the most at stake.

Clemson is No. 3 in the playoff rankings and would lock up a sixth straight playoff appearance with a win over Notre Dame in the ACC title game. The Tigers might sneak in with a close loss, though no two-loss team has ever been selected. The Irish, short of getting blown out, probably are in regardless.

Ohio State should claim a playoff spot with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten.

Alabama is on track to be the playoffs’ top seed if it beats Florida in the SEC. The Crimson Tide are as good as in, even if the Gators upset them.

Texas A&M would be first in line to fill a spot if Clemson or Ohio State is bounced out of the top four — as long as it wins at Tennessee in a non-title game rescheduled from Nov. 14.

The playoff field will be announced Sunday.

Also Saturday, No. 6 Cincinnati takes plays No. 20 Tulsa for the AAC championship, No. 8 Iowa St. takes on No. 12 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title and No. 25 San Jose St. faces Boise State for the Mountain West championship.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Bills at Denver, Carolina at Green Bay

UNDATED (AP) — There are two NFL games on the Saturday schedule.

Josh Allen leads the 10-3 Buffalo Bills into Denver seeking the franchise’s first AFC East crown since 1995.

Allen has already set a team record with 35 combined touchdowns this season. That’s 28 TD throws, six TD runs and one TD catch. His top target is Stefon Diggs, who already has 100 receptions.

The Bills will be facing a depleted Denver secondary that’s lost five cornerbacks in the last two weeks. The Broncos offense is coming off its best game of the year with Drew Lock throwing a career-best four touchdown passes with no interceptions at Carolina. The 5-8 Broncos need to win out to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season.

The Green Bay Packers already have clinched the NFC North title and will be seeking their fourth straight victory when they host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night. The Packers share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans and own a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints.

Carolina has lost seven of its last eight games. Green Bay’s Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last eight games and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes.

NFL-NEWS

Giants take another virus hit; assistant out

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Giants have taken took another coronavirus hit. Offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown has tested positive, with the team facing the Cleveland Browns tomorrow night. Brown is in isolation and the team says it’s working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts. Already out for because of COVID issues are offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry. Garrett tested positive and Bradberry was deemed at high risk because of close contact with someone who tested positive.

Meanwhile, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett still hasn’t completely recovered from being sacked by COVID-19. Garrett has played two games since missing two with the virus. He said Friday that he’s not yet at 100 percent and is still undergoing breathing treatments. Garrett said if a person as young and healthy as he is can get sick, the virus can harm anyone. Garrett is hoping to finish strong and help the Browns make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In other NFL news:

— The San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona after a ban on contact sorts in their home county was extended into January. The Niners relocated to Arizona at the beginning of December after Santa Clara County announced a three-week ban on contact sports games and practices to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. That ban was initially supposed to be lifted next Monday but now has been extended until at least Jan. 8. That means San Francisco’s home game Jan. 3 against Seattle will be played in Arizona.

— The Atlanta Falcons have ramped up their search for a general manager by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team’s director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson. The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff. He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season with five straight losses. President and CEO Rich McKay has been handling the GM role on an interim basis for the 4-9 Falcons, who are assured of their third straight losing season. Atlanta also has an interim coach, Raheem Morris.

NBA-WIZARDS-BRYANT FINED

NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official.

The league says Bryant was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play. Bryant received a technical foul as part of the incident, which occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.