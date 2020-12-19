Sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.

Suggs, last week’s West Coast Conference freshman player of the week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs in their first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting.

In other top-25 action Saturday:

— Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead No. 12 Wisconsin to an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn’t play.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Bills at Denver, Carolina at Green Bay

UNDATED (AP) — There are two NFL games on the Saturday schedule.

Josh Allen leads the 10-3 Buffalo Bills into Denver seeking the franchise’s first AFC East crown since 1995.

Allen has already set a team record with 35 combined touchdowns this season. That’s 28 TD throws, six TD runs and one TD catch. His top target is Stefon Diggs, who already has 100 receptions.

The Bills will be facing a depleted Denver secondary that’s lost five cornerbacks in the last two weeks. The Broncos offense is coming off its best game of the year with Drew Lock throwing a career-best four touchdown passes with no interceptions at Carolina. The 5-8 Broncos need to win out to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season.

The Green Bay Packers already have clinched the NFC North title and will be seeking their fourth straight victory when they host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night. The Packers share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans and own a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints.

Carolina has lost seven of its last eight games. Green Bay’s Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last eight games and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes.

NFL-NEWS

Giants take another virus hit; assistant out

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Giants have taken took another coronavirus hit. Offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown has tested positive, with the team facing the Cleveland Browns tomorrow night. Brown is in isolation and the team says it’s working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts. Already out for because of COVID issues are offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry. Garrett tested positive and Bradberry was deemed at high risk because of close contact with someone who tested positive.

Meanwhile, Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett still hasn’t completely recovered from being sacked by COVID-19. Garrett has played two games since missing two with the virus. He said Friday that he’s not yet at 100 percent and is still undergoing breathing treatments. Garrett said if a person as young and healthy as he is can get sick, the virus can harm anyone. Garrett is hoping to finish strong and help the Browns make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

In other NFL news:

— The San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona after a ban on contact sorts in their home county was extended into January. The Niners relocated to Arizona at the beginning of December after Santa Clara County announced a three-week ban on contact sports games and practices to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. That ban was initially supposed to be lifted next Monday but now has been extended until at least Jan. 8. That means San Francisco’s home game Jan. 3 against Seattle will be played in Arizona.

— The Atlanta Falcons have ramped up their search for a general manager by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team’s director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson. The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff. He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season with five straight losses. President and CEO Rich McKay has been handling the GM role on an interim basis for the 4-9 Falcons, who are assured of their third straight losing season. Atlanta also has an interim coach, Raheem Morris.

NBA-WIZARDS-BRYANT FINED

NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official.

The league says Bryant was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play. Bryant received a technical foul as part of the incident, which occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.