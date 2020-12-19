Sports

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

UNDATED (AP) — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

The undefeated Buckeyes will find out Sunday if they’ve done enough to earn one of four spots in the College Football Playoff.

Northwestern took a 7-3 lead on its first possession and held the lead until Sermon scored on a 9-yard run with less than three minutes to go in the third period. Sermon sealed the win with a 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.

In other top-25 games Saturday:

— No. 12 Oklahoma has won its sixth Big 12 football championship in a row. Spencer Rattler threw a touchdown and ran for another one as the Sooners held on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 27-21 in the title game. That impressive title streak still probably won’t be enough to get the 8-2 Sooners back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row. They have won seven games in a row since losing at Iowa State on Oct. 3. Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the 8-3 Cyclones but was held to a season-low 79 yards.

— Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff with a 34-13 victory over Tennessee. Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score. Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving. Mond completed 26 of 32 passes as the 8-1 Aggies finished their regular season. At No. 5 in the playoff rankings, Texas A&M would be first in line to fill a spot if Clemson or Ohio State gets bounced out of the top four.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.

Suggs, last week’s West Coast Conference freshman player of the week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs in their first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting.

In other top-25 action:

— The 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers overwhelmed short-handed Louisville, handing the No. 23 Cardinals their worst loss in more than 60 years. Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead the Badgers an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. It was Louisville’s most-lopsided loss since since Xavier beat the Cardinals 99-59 on Feb. 13, 1956. The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team, but didn’t play.

NFL-NEWS

Broncos activate 31-year-old quarantine kicker against Bills

UNDATED (AP) — The Denver Broncos are facing the Buffalo Bills Saturday with a 31-year-old rookie kicker. Taylor Russolino is making his NFL debut because Brandon McManus is on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact. Russolino was signed earlier this month as an emergency kicker and punter should either McManus or Sam Martin end up sidelined because of the coronavirus.

The Broncos made the emergency plan after they were forced to play a game last month without any of their four quarterbacks because of virus issues.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants have taken another coronavirus hit. Offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown has tested positive, with the team facing the Cleveland Browns tomorrow night. Brown is in isolation and the team says it’s working with the league’s chief medical officer regarding close contacts. Already out for because of COVID issues are offensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry. Garrett tested positive and Bradberry was deemed at high risk because of close contact with someone who tested positive.

— The San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona after a ban on contact sorts in their home county was extended into January. The Niners relocated to Arizona at the beginning of December after Santa Clara County announced a three-week ban on contact sports games and practices to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. That ban was initially supposed to be lifted next Monday but now has been extended until at least Jan. 8. That means San Francisco’s home game Jan. 3 against Seattle will be played in Arizona.

— The Atlanta Falcons have ramped up their search for a general manager by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team’s director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson. The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff. He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season with five straight losses. President and CEO Rich McKay has been handling the GM role on an interim basis for the 4-9 Falcons, who are assured of their third straight losing season. Atlanta also has an interim coach, Raheem Morris.

NBA-WIZARDS-BRYANT FINED

NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official.

The league says Bryant was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play. Bryant received a technical foul as part of the incident, which occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.