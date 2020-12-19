Sports

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

UNDATED (AP) — Trey Sermon ran for a school-record 331 yards and two second-half touchdowns, helping No. 3 Ohio State rally for a 22-10 victory over Northwestern for a fourth consecutive Big Ten championship.

The undefeated Buckeyes will find out Sunday if they’ve done enough to earn one of four spots in the College Football Playoff.

Northwestern took a 7-3 lead on its first possession and held the lead until Sermon scored on a 9-yard run with less than three minutes to go in the third period. Sermon sealed the win with a 3-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Northwestern heads into the bowl season with two losses in its last three games and a second runner-up finish to the Buckeyes in three years.

In other top-25 games Saturday:

— Macio Teague had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Davion Mitchell scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor beat Kansas State 100-69. Jared Butler had 14 points and 13 assists for his first career double-double with the Bears, and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 13 points. Antonio Gordon led the Wildcats with 23 points on 9-of-9 shooting, and Selton Miguel scored 14 points. This was the first game for Baylor in a week after the school paused team activity due to COVID-19 protocols.

— No. 12 Oklahoma has won its sixth Big 12 football championship in a row. Spencer Rattler threw a touchdown and ran for another one as the Sooners held on to beat No. 8 Iowa State 27-21 in the title game. That impressive title streak still probably won’t be enough to get the 8-2 Sooners back in the College Football Playoff for the fourth year in a row. They have won seven games in a row since losing at Iowa State on Oct. 3. Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall ran for two touchdowns for the 8-3 Cyclones but was held to a season-low 79 yards.

— Texas A&M closed its case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff with a 34-13 victory over Tennessee. Kellen Mond threw for 281 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and a score. Isaiah Spiller ran for 89 yards and a touchdown, and Ainias Smith scored once rushing and once receiving. Mond completed 26 of 32 passes as the 8-1 Aggies finished their regular season. At No. 5 in the playoff rankings, Texas A&M would be first in line to fill a spot if Clemson or Ohio State gets bounced out of the top four.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption to allow fans for CFP

UNDATED (AP) — The Rose Bowl was denied a special exemption from the state of California to allow a few hundred fans to attend the College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1, putting the game staying in Pasadena in serious doubt.

A person involved with organizing the game told The Associated Press the Tournament of Roses’ request was denied earlier this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff were still finalizing a plan for what to do with the game.

A decision was expected before the playoff teams are selected Sunday.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa 99-88

UNDATED (AP) — Jalen Suggs scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and No. 1 Gonzaga held off a late rally to beat No. 3 Iowa 99-88 on Saturday.

Suggs, last week’s West Coast Conference freshman player of the week, entered the game against Iowa averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for the Bulldogs in their first game since pausing activities in early December because of the coronavirus.

Luka Garza led Iowa with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting.

In other top-25 action:

— The 12th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers overwhelmed short-handed Louisville, handing the No. 23 Cardinals their worst loss in more than 60 years. Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead the Badgers an 85-48 non-conference victory over short-handed No. 23 Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game. It was Louisville’s most-lopsided loss since since Xavier beat the Cardinals 99-59 on Feb. 13, 1956. The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team, but didn’t play.

— Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, and No. 22 North Carolina rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky 75-63 at the CBS Sports Classic. Kentucky has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari took over the program in 2009. Kerwin Walton scored 13 points Saturday and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels, who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game. Davion Mintz had 17 points and made all three of the Wildcats’ 3-pointers.

NFL-NEWS

Broncos activate 31-year-old quarantine kicker against Bills

UNDATED (AP) — The Denver Broncos are facing the Buffalo Bills Saturday with a 31-year-old rookie kicker. Taylor Russolino is making his NFL debut because Brandon McManus is on the COVID-19 reserve list as a close contact. Russolino was signed earlier this month as an emergency kicker and punter should either McManus or Sam Martin end up sidelined because of the coronavirus.

The Broncos made the emergency plan after they were forced to play a game last month without any of their four quarterbacks because of virus issues.

In other NFL news:

— The New York Giants have taken another coronavirus hit. Offensive assistant coach Stephen Brown has tested positive, with the team facing the Cleveland Browns tomorrow night anOffensive coordinator Jason Garrett and cornerback James Bradberry were already out due to COVID issues.

— The San Francisco 49ers will finish out the regular season practicing and playing home games in Arizona after a ban on contact sorts in their home county was extended into January. The Niners relocated to Arizona at the beginning of December after Santa Clara County announced a three-week ban on contact sports games and practices to help slow the spread of the coronavirus which is now has been extended until at least Jan. 8. That means San Francisco’s home game Jan. 3 against Seattle will be played in Arizona.

— The Atlanta Falcons have ramped up their search for a general manager by conducting virtual interviews with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith and the team’s director of college scouting, Anthony Robinson. The Falcons are seeking a replacement for long-time GM Thomas Dimitroff. He was fired along with coach Dan Quinn after the team started the season with five straight losses. President and CEO Rich McKay has been handling the GM role on an interim basis for the 4-9 Falcons, who are assured of their third straight losing season. Atlanta also has an interim coach, Raheem Morris.

— The New York Jets activated kicker Sam Ficken from injured reserve and he is expected to play Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Ficken missed the last three games with a groin injury. The ailment also sidelined him three weeks earlier this season. He is 9 for 10 on field goals this season and 8 of 10 on extra points. The Jets also promoted defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and linebackers Noah Dawkins and Sharif Finch from the practice squad Saturday.

NBA-WIZARDS-BRYANT FINED

NBA fines Bryant $45,000 for contact with official

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official.

The league says Bryant was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play. Bryant received a technical foul as part of the incident, which occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.

LPGA-TOUR

Sei Young Kim takes 1-shot lead in LPGA Tour finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim is in now position to defend her title in the CME Group Tour Championship, take player of the year honors, win the money title and possibly even move to No. 1 in the world. Kim took a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko into the final round of the LPGA Tour season, shooting a 5-under 67 on Saturday in warmer conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to reach 13-under 203. Ko had a 69.

For Kim to take the No. 1 spot in the world from Ko, she would have to win Sunday and have Ko finish solo 10th or worse. Ko has held the top spot for 73 weeks in a row. Georgia Hall was third at 10 under after a 68.

GOLF-PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

Tiger’s son makes TV debut and looks just like he’s at home

UNDATED (AP) — The 11-year-old son of Tiger Woods more than held his own in the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods is the youngest competitor in the 25-year history that pairs major players with family members.

Charlie Woods made eagle using his own ball in the scramble format. He walked in a birdie putt. Woods says he has seen this all before when he plays with his son at home. They had a crowd of about 250 people. It was on national TV. And none of it seemed to bother Charlie Woods.

They were at 10-under 62, four shots behind Matt Kuchar and son