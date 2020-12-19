Sports

T25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE TITLE GAMES

Playoff bids at stake for Clemson and Ohio State

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson and Ohio State go into Saturday’s conference championship games with the most at stake.

Clemson is No. 3 in the playoff rankings and would lock up a sixth straight playoff appearance with a win over Notre Dame in the ACC title game. The Tigers might sneak in with a close loss, though no two-loss team has ever been selected. The Irish, short of getting blown out, probably are in regardless.

Ohio State should claim a playoff spot with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten.

Alabama is on track to be the playoffs’ top seed if it beats Florida in the SEC. The Crimson Tide are as good as in, even if the Gators upset them.

Texas A&M would be first in line to fill a spot if Clemson or Ohio State is bounced out of the top four — as long as it wins at Tennessee in a non-title game rescheduled from Nov. 14.

The playoff field will be announced Sunday.

Also Saturday, No. 6 Cincinnati takes plays No. 20 Tulsa for the AAC championship, No. 8 Iowa St. takes on No. 12 Oklahoma for the Big 12 title and No. 25 San Jose St. faces Boise State for the Mountain West championship.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Bills at Denver, Carolina at Green Bay

UNDATED (AP) — There are two NFL games on the Saturday schedule.

Josh Allen leads the 10-3 Buffalo Bills into Denver seeking the franchise’s first AFC East crown since 1995.

Allen has already set a team record with 35 combined touchdowns this season. That’s 28 TD throws, six TD runs and one TD catch. His top target is Stefon Diggs, who already has 100 receptions.

The Bills will be facing a depleted Denver secondary that’s lost five cornerbacks in the last two weeks. The Broncos offense is coming off its best game of the year with Drew Lock throwing a career-best four touchdown passes with no interceptions at Carolina. The 5-8 Broncos need to win out to avoid a fourth consecutive losing season.

The Green Bay Packers already have clinched the NFC North title and will be seeking their fourth straight victory when they host the Carolina Panthers on Saturday night. The Packers share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans and own a tiebreaker advantage over the Saints.

Carolina has lost seven of its last eight games. Green Bay’s Davante Adams has a touchdown catch in each of his last eight games and Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 39 touchdown passes.