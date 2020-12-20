Bothwell, Furman host SC St.

Sports

South Carolina State (0-9) vs. Furman (5-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Floyd Rideau,Jr. and South Carolina State will face Mike Bothwell and Furman. The freshman Rideau is averaging 9.4 points over the last five games. Bothwell, a junior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.8 over his last five games.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: South Carolina State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Rideau, Rahsaan Edwards, Jemal Davis and Latavian Lawrence have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.FLOYD IS A FORCE: Rideau has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: South Carolina State has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 54.7 points and allowing 80.7 points during those contests. Furman has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90.3 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Paladins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Furman has an assist on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three games while South Carolina State has assists on 25 of 60 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman has attempted the second-most free throws among all SoCon teams. The Paladins have averaged 22 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com