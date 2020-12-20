Gonzaga faces NW State

Sports

Northwestern State (1-7) vs. Gonzaga (4-0)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays Northwestern State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Gonzaga won over Iowa 99-88, while Northwestern State came up short in a 94-67 game at Missouri State.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Trenton Massner and Jamaure Gregg have led the Demons. Massner is averaging 11.7 points and four rebounds while Gregg is putting up 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been anchored by Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs, who have combined to score 38.1 points per outing.MIGHTY MASSNER: Massner has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has lost its last five road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 88.4 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Demons. Gonzaga has 66 assists on 106 field goals (62.3 percent) across its previous three games while Northwestern State has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 94.5 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth nationally. The Northwestern State defense has allowed 82.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com