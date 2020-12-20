Johnson II, UTRGV host SHSU

Sports

Sam Houston State (4-5) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-2)

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Zach Nutall and Sam Houston State will battle Quinton Johnson II and Texas Rio Grande Valley. Nutall has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Johnson is averaging 15 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas Rio Grande Valley has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Johnson, Sean Rhea, Chris Freeman and LaQuan Butler have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Vaqueros points this season, though that number has dropped to 47 percent over the last five games.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Nutall has connected on 37.5 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Sam Houston State is 0-5 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Texas Rio Grande Valley is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Vaqueros have allowed 64.6 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is a sterling 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or less. The Vaqueros are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Rio Grande Valley has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Vaqueros have averaged 27.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com