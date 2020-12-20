Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans — if all goes accoding to plan.

After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. That opened the door for Texas A&M, which had been lurking in fifth. The 8-1 Aggies closed their regular-season Saturday by cruising to a win over Tennessee, but were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its division.

The national champion of this pandemic-altered college football season is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Notre Dame over A&M in final regular-season pol

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State top the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M. Unbeaten Cincinnati is No. 6, followed by Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida.

AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings Sunday shortly before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections.

The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.

Oregon’s upset of Southern California in the Pac-12 title game pushed the Ducks back into the rankings at No. 25. USC dropped nine spots from 13 to 22 after its first loss of the season.

San Jose State made the biggest jump in the rankings this week. The unbeaten Spartans moved up six spots to from No. 25 to 19th after winning the Mountain West championship against Boise State.

Alabama ran its streak of weekly appearances in the poll to 212, breaking a tie with Florida State and moving into sole possession of second place on the all-time list to Nebraska’s streak of 348 from 1981-2002.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Florida’s Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

UNDATED (AP) — Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game. Pitts made his announcement on social media less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7 1/2 games this season.

In other college football news:

— Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play. Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019. He injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Coan dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games but didn’t play a single down. Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter. That includes an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.

— Minnesota is the latest Football Bowl Subdivision team to opt out of bowl game consideration. Coach P.J. Fleck announced today that the decision was made collectively by athletic department leadership, coaches and players. The Gophers lost 20-17 in overtime at Wisconsin yesterday to finish the season at 3-4. There’s no guarantee the Gophers would have been invited to a postseason game with a losing record and so many bowls canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Close to 20 teams in the FBS have opted out, including seven each from the Pac-12 and the ACC.

NBA-NEWS

Gobert signs $205 million, five-year extension with Jazz

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz and All-Star center Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) have agreed on a contract extension that could be worth as much as $205 million over five seasons.

The team didn’t divulge terms in announcing the extension, but a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years. The person said the deal has a player option for the fifth and final season.

The move was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA’s board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz. Utah has committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over a span of five seasons.

In other NBA news:

— The Detroit Pistons have waived forward Dzanan Musa. The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes. The Pistons open their season Wednesday night at Minnesota.

— No fans will be allowed inside FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, to watch either the NBA’s Grizzlies or the Memphis men’s basketball team due to rising COVID-19 cases. The Grizzlies announced the decision Sunday morning, saying it was consistent with pending recommendations from local health officials. The Grizzlies had been planning to have about 20% capacity inside their arena when their season starts Wednesday with a game against San Antonio. Plan holders will get a credit to their account, while single-game ticket buyers will get refunds.

NFL-SAINTS-WINSTON

Saints put Winston on COVID-19 reserve list

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed backup quarterback Jameis Winston on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list. The move leaves the Saints with two active QBs for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Winston has played sparingly this season. But his absence could affect how the Saints deploy versatile reserve QB Taysom Hill against the Chiefs. The Saints often use Hill as a tight end and on special teams. That becomes more risky when Hill is Brees’ only backup. The COVID-19 list is for players who’ve been infected or were known to have close contact with an infected person.