Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons’ hearts again, 31-27

UNDATED (AP) — — Tom Brady staged another big comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t even need overtime this team. Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half for a 31-27 victory over the Falcons.

The stakes weren’t nearly as high and the deficit wasn’t quite as daunting. But Brady’s latest blow to Atlanta takes the 9-5 Bucs to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.

The Falcons fell to 4-10 with another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed and veteran Matt Breida combined for 208 yards rushing to lead the Miami Dolphins to a 22-12 victory over the New England Patriots. The Patriots were eliminated from playoff contention, ending their NFL-record run of 11 consecutive postseason appearances. The Dolphins entered the game last in the league in yards per carry, and Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher since 2018, totaling 122 yards and scoring a 2-point conversion on a trick play. Breida added 86 yards and the Dolphins totaled a season-high 250.

— Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot. Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter. After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury.

— The Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-14 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars’ losing streak to 13 games. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens to their third straight win following a three-game skid. Hopeful of reaching the postseason for the third year in a row Baltimore is among several AFC teams vying for three wild-card spots. Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins ran for 64 yards and a score, and 32-year-old receiver Dez Bryant celebrated his first touchdown since 2017 late in the first half.

— David Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota’s depleted defense and hung on for a 33-27 victory. The Bears stayed in the hunt for the expanded playoffs at 7-7. The Vikings fell to 6-8 and saw their postseason chances all but vanish. Chicago punted only once, on the opening possession, and did just about whatever it wanted to with the ball. The defense delivered fourth-and-1 stops in Minnesota territory to set up two of four field goals by Cairo Santos.

— Philip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a tiebreaking TD pass with 1:47 left and the Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to seal a 27-20 victory over Houston. It was almost the exact same scenario that played out when these teams met two weeks ago. Indy jumped on a bad snap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win that one. Indy has now won three straight overall and remains atop the AFC South. Houston has lost three in a row.

— Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and threw three more with Derrick Henry running for 147 yards and a score as the Tennessee Titans moved closer to clinching their third playoff berth in four seasons by routing the Detroit Lions 46-25. The Titans did their part with their second straight victory and fourth in five games to stay atop the AFC South. With Indianapolis beating Houston 27-20, the Titans still hold the divisional tiebreaker with two to play. The Lions lost their second straight with interim coach Darrell Bevell even as quarterback Matthew Stafford played despite a rib injury.

— Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion’s career, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33. Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers. San Francisco is guaranteed to be the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year. The Cowboys kept faint playoff hopes alive in a game moved out of prime time with both teams starting the day in last place in their divisions.

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

No. 9 Creighton holds off UConn 76-74 in overtime

UNDATED (AP) — No. 9 Creighton beat UConn 76-74 in overtime in the Huskies’ return to the Big East.

Christian Bishop scored 19 points and Mitch Ballock added 13 points for the Bluejays, who secured the win with a 9-0 run in the extra period. Marcus Zegarowski had 11 points and eight rebounds. James Bouknight scored a career-high 40 points for the Huskies, who were playing for the first time in 17 days because of coronavirus-related issues.

This was UConn’s first Big East game since 2013. Creighton had to rally late to send the game to OT.

In other top-25 action:

— Ron Harper Jr. scored 28 points, Jacob Young added 24 and No. 19 Rutgers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Illinois 91-88. Illinois quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, leading by as many as 11 in the first half before going into the break up 41-37. The teams would trade leads before Harper had a dunk on a fastbreak midway through the half to make it 54-53. The Scarlet Knights would never give up the lead, going up by as many as 12.

NHL-2021 SEASON

NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL and its players are going forward with a 56-game season starting Jan. 13.. The plan is to play the regular season until May 8 with a 16-team playoff into July.

There will be four divisions — North, South, East and West — and all play will be within divisions to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season.

The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams. Most of the league will open training camp Jan. 3.

The seven teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State

UNDATED (AP) — Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and will face No. 1 Alabama in the semifinals while Clemson and Ohio State were paired in the CFP for the third time.

The Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide will meet Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after a late pandemic-related relocation from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Tigers and Buckeyes are set to play the same day at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans — if all goes according to plan.

After sitting second in the CFP rankings for a month, Notre Dame was blown out 34-10 by Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. That opened the door for Texas A&M, which had been lurking in fifth. The 8-1 Aggies closed their regular-season Saturday by cruising to a win over Tennessee, but were unable to become the third team in the playoff’s seven-year history to make the field without even winning its division.

The national champion of this pandemic-altered college football season is scheduled to be determined Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

T25 FOOTBALL-POLL

Notre Dame over A&M in final regular-season poll

UNDATED (AP) — Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State top the final Associated Press college football poll of the regular season with No. 4 Notre Dame comfortably ahead of No. 5 Texas A&M. Unbeaten Cincinnati is No. 6, followed by Indiana, Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina and Florida.

AP Top 25 voters released their final rankings Sunday shortly before the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its selections.

The only team to fall out of the rankings this week was Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference title game.

Oregon’s upset of Southern California in the Pac-12 title game pushed the Ducks back into the rankings at No. 25. USC dropped nine spots from 13 to 22 after its first loss of the season.

San Jose State made the biggest jump in the rankings this week. The unbeaten Spartans moved up six spots to from No. 25 to 19th after winning the Mountain West championship against Boise State.

Alabama ran its streak of weekly appearances in the poll to 212, breaking a tie with Florida State and moving into sole possession of second place on the all-time list to Nebraska’s streak of 348 from 1981-2002.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

Florida’s Pitts turns pro less than 12 hours after SEC title game

UNDATED (AP) — Florida standout tight end Kyle Pitts is turning pro and skipping a potential bowl game. Pitts made his announcement on social media less than 12 hours after the 11th-ranked Gators lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The 6-foot-6 junior from Philadelphia finished with seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. He’s expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2021 NFL draft and quite possibly a top-10 pick. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in 7 1/2 games this season.

In other college football news:

— Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn’t play. Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019. He injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Coan dressed for Wisconsin’s final three games but didn’t play a single down. Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter. That includes an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.

— Minnesota is the latest Football Bowl Subdivision team to opt out of bowl game consideration. Coach P.J. Fleck announced today that the decision was made collectively by athletic department leadership, coaches and players. The Gophers lost 20-17 in overtime at Wisconsin yesterday to finish the season at 3-4. There’s no guarantee the Gophers would have been invited to a postseason game with a losing record and so many bowls canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Close to 20 teams in the FBS have opted out, including seven each from the Pac-12 and the ACC.

NBA-NEWS

Gobert signs $205 million, five-year extension with Jazz

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz and All-Star center Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’) have agreed on a contract extension that could be worth as much as $205 million over five seasons.

The team didn’t divulge terms in announcing the extension, but a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years. The person said the deal has a player option for the fifth and final season.

The move was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA’s board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz. Utah has committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over a span of five seasons.

In other NBA news:

— The Detroit Pistons have waived forward Dzanan Musa. The Pistons announced the move Sunday. Detroit acquired Musa from the Brooklyn Nets last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes. The Pistons open their season Wednesday night at Minnesota.

— No fans will be allowed inside FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, to watch either the NBA’s Grizzlies or the Memphis men’s basketball team due to rising COVID-19 cases. The Grizzlies announced the decision Sunday morning, saying it was consistent with pending recommendations from local health officials. The Grizzlies had been planning to have about 20% capacity inside their arena when their season starts Wednesday with a game against San Antonio. Plan holders will get a credit to their account, while single-game ticket buyers will get refunds.

LPGA TOUR

Ko wins LPGA’s season-ending CME Group title in a flourish

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title. That’s what a $1.1 million check does.

Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, put an emphatic capper on her truncated year by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.

Ko spent much of the year riding out the coronavirus pandemic in her native South Korea. She played four times on the LPGA Tour and finished second in last week’s U.S. Women’s Open. Ko maintained the No. 1 ranking for the entire year.