Cincy, UCF seek first conference win

Cincinnati (2-4, 0-1) vs. Central Florida (2-1, 0-0)

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati meets Central Florida as both teams look for its first AAC win of the season. Cincinnati fell short in an 83-68 game at Georgia in its last outing. Central Florida is coming off an 86-74 win over Florida State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Central Florida’s Brandon Mahan has averaged 21.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Isaiah Adams has put up 14 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 14.5 points while David DeJulius has put up nine points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 22.7 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 60.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Cincinnati’s offense has turned the ball over 15.3 times per game this year, but is averaging 18.7 turnovers over its last three games.

