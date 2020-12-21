Griesel, NDSU visit TCU

Sports

North Dakota State (2-5) vs. TCU (6-2)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Sam Griesel and North Dakota State will take on RJ Nembhard and TCU. Griesel is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Nembhard has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Griesel and Rocky Kreuser have led the Bison. Griesel has averaged 11.3 points and seven rebounds while Kreuser has put up 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Horned Frogs have been led by juniors Nembhard and Kevin Samuel, who are averaging 15.6 and 10.3 points, respectively.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nembhard has been directly responsible for 55 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Nembhard has 26 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: North Dakota State has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 71 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Horned Frogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bison. TCU has 50 assists on 83 field goals (60.2 percent) across its past three matchups while North Dakota State has assists on 25 of 71 field goals (35.2 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: North Dakota State has held opposing teams to 67.3 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Summit League teams.

