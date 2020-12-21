No. 11 Rutgers faces tough test vs No. 23 Ohio State

Sports

No. 11 Rutgers (6-0, 2-0) vs. No. 23 Ohio State (6-1, 0-1)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for No. 11 Rutgers. Rutgers has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Ohio State is coming off a 77-70 win in Cleveland over UCLA on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 24 points and 7.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Scarlet Knights. Jacob Young is also a key facilitator, maintaining an average of 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game. The Buckeyes have been led by Duane Washington Jr., who is averaging 14.4 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: J. Young has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Rutgers field goals over the last three games. J. Young has accounted for 19 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Ohio State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 59.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buckeyes. Ohio State has 35 assists on 68 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Rutgers has assists on 49 of 86 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Buckeyes have turned the ball over only 9.1 times per game this season.

