Pacific squares off against Saint Katherine College

Saint Katherine College vs. Pacific (3-1)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Tigers are set to battle the Firebirds of Saint Katherine College. Pacific is coming off a 92-64 win over Westmont in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jeremiah Bailey has averaged 13.3 points and 8.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Broc Finstuen has paired with Bailey and is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Jackson has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific went 10-4 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Tigers scored 68.8 points per matchup across those 14 contests.

