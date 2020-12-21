Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Gonzaga strengthens hold on top spot

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga has strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after beating Iowa.

The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel and No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three. No. 3 Kansas moved up 2 spots this week, with Iowa and Villanova rounding out the top 5.

No. 10 Texas cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 6 in 2014-15. No. 12 Michigan State dropped 8 spots after losing to Northwestern.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse and Buffalo programs on hold

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse and Buffalo men’s basketball programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19. The decision by both teams comes after they played Saturday in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

The Mid-American Conference school did not reveal who tested positive, except to say it involved either an athlete, or member of the team’s coaching or support staff. The school was notified of the positive test on Sunday.

It’s unclear how long the Buffalo pause will last, with the school saying it will follow NCAA, conference and local health protocols. Contact tracing is underway at Syracuse.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL-MILITARY BOWL

Military Bowl canceled

UNDATED (AP) — The Military Bowl has been canceled after a host of teams opted not to play in bowl games this season. The bowl game has been held annually in the Washington-Maryland area since debuting in 2008.

Organizers of the bowl last week announced plans to stage the game on Dec. 28 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, without fans.

The bowl matches teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

NFL-BROWNS-HUBBARD

Chris Hubard’s season is likely over

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will miss significant time with a knee injury.

Hubbard got hurt on Cleveland’s second offensive play in Sunday night’s win over the New York Giants. Hubbard was filling in for starter Wyatt Teller, who missed the game with an ankle sprain and will likely be out this week as well.

Coach Kevin Stefanski would not comment on a report that Hubbard needs season-ending surgery to repair torn ligaments and a dislocated kneecap. Hubbard’s loss hurts Cleveland’s depth up front since he can play guard or tackle.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— Jalen Hurts has earned another start following an impressive performance in Philadelphia’s 33-26 loss at Arizona. Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts will be under center for the third straight game when the Eagles visit Dallas on Sunday. Hurts replaced Carson Wentz in the second half of a loss at Green Bay on Dec. 6. Hurts threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 63 and a score against the Cardinals, helping the Eagles rally from a 16-0 deficit to tie it 26-26 late in the third quarter.

— The Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season. Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season. The team will immediately begin looking for a replacement. Hurney had been in his second stint with the Panthers as their general manager.

— Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58. Greene died Monday, according to the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White. He also had 23 forced fumbles, 26 fumble recoveries and five interceptions.

MLB-WHITE SOX-LA RUSSA

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he doesn’t have a drinking problem. He also says he has to prove that with his behavior.

The 76-year-old La Russa has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge to resolve misdemeanor drunken driving charges stemming from his arrest nearly 10 months ago on a freeway in metro Phoenix.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving in Maricopa County Justice Court and was sentenced to one day of home detention, a fine of nearly $1,400 and 20 hours of community service.

La Russa said he feels “deep remorse and regret” about what happened. He underwent 20 hours of alcohol counseling after his arrest, which he described as “very helpful.”

NBA-BUCKS-BOGDANOVIC PENALTY

Bucks lose 2022 2nd-round pick over early Bogdanovic talks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have lost a 2022 second-round draft pick.

The NBA has determined the team held discussions with Bogdan Bogdanovic or his agent before it was allowed under free agency rules. The league says the violation constituted “conduct detrimental to the NBA.”

The trade fizzled as the NBA announced it was investigating whether the move had been agreed upon earlier than league rules allow. Bogdanovic ended up signing with Atlanta when Sacramento chose to not match the Hawks’ four-year, $72 million offer sheet.

In other NBA news:

— NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is confident that the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through the season even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Silver spoke Monday on the eve of the season-opening doubleheader — Golden State visiting Brooklyn and the Los Angeles Clippers playing against the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers — and warned that he does not expect this season to go as smoothly as the games did last summer in the restart bubble at Walt Disney World.

— Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss roughly the first three weeks of the NBA season with an eye infection commonly known as pink eye. The Wizards are scheduled to play their season opener Wednesday at Philadelphia. Hachimura was diagnosed last week and missed Washington’s final two preseason games. The Wizards play 10 games of the shortened 72-game season over the next three weeks.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-MEMPHIS-HARDAWAY

Hardaway gets five-year extension at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has agreed to a five-year extension worth $12.2 million with Memphis to keep the third-year men’s basketball coach under contract through April 2026.

Memphis announced the extension Monday.

Hardaway said in a statement that coaching at Memphis is his dream job and he’s thankful for the continued support. He says Memphis basketball is in the national spotlight and the future is bright for the Tigers. Hardaway is 48-27 and had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2019. And game attendance rebounded during his first two seasons.