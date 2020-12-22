Sports

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-JOHNSON

Keyontae Johnson heads home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital. It comes 10 days after he collapsed on the court at Florida State and needed emergency medical attention.

The school released a statement from his family saying, “We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family.” The family added that it will share “any information we think could help others” regarding the cause and extent of Johnson’s illness.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer and it’s unclear if his collapse was related to that.

NFL-WASHINGTON-HASKINS

Washington quarterback apologizes for partying unmasked

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has publicly apologized after photo evidence came to light of him partying with several people unmasked after his game Sunday.

Haskins says he spoke with coach Ron Rivera and took full responsibility for putting the team at risk during the pandemic. He called it “irresponsible and immature” and said he was sorry for creating a distraction during Washington’s playoff push. The team is aware of the situation and handling it internally.

Haskins started Sunday for the first time since early October. It’s unclear if he’ll play in Washington’s next game against the Carolina Panthers that could be the NFC East clincher.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

— The Detroit Lions have closed their training facility after two people within the franchise tested positive for COVID-19. The Lions say players and coaches will have virtual meetings Tuesday. Detroit is scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win, on Saturday at Ford Field.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Rematch at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Top-ranked Gonzaga will host Northwestern State of Louisiana tonight — for the second night in a row. It’s an unusual scheduling situation resulting from the pandemic, which caused five Gonzaga games to be canceled.

Last night, Gonzaga won by 38 points — 95-57.

In other action involving top-ten teams:

— There’s a matchup of two top-ten teams as third-ranked Kansas hosts number-seven West Virginia. Kansas is coming off of a 58-57 win over Texas Tech that gave the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row. West Virginia is 7-and-1 after beating Iowa State.

— Fourth-ranked Iowa opens Big Ten play by hosting Purdue. Number-six Houston hosts Temple in its AAC opener. And Wisconsin, at number nine, is at home against Nebraska.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina pauses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s men’s basketball team has paused activities for a second time this month, canceling a game Wednesday night with South Carolina State after its latest round of COVID-19 testing.

The Gamecocks already have missed games against Wofford and rival Clemson due to the coronavirus. They returned to practice Saturday after more than a week away from the court and had hoped to resume their schedule against South Carolina State. Instead, the program said it will wait for further testing to determine when it can play.

South Carolina’s next scheduled game is at Kentucky on Dec. 29.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE FOOTBALL

South Carolina opts out of Gasparilla Bowl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has opted out of the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Florida, this weekend citing positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing reasons. The Gamecocks say it would be impossible for them to play Saturday’s game against UAB.

South Carolina went 2-8 this season and fired coach Will Muschamp. The NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements, allowing the Gamecocks to accept the bowl bid.

It wasn’t immediately known if the bowl will find a replacement to face UAB.

NCAA-FLORIDA

Florida gets a year of probation

GAINESILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has been given a year of probation by the NCAA. Football coach Dan Mullen has also been sanctioned after the school and the NCAA agreed to resolve an infractions case involving impermissible contact with recruits last year.

None of the infractions were deemed to be Level I, the most serious. Many penalties were already served this year. Those include reduced evaluation days for recruits and a smaller number of permissible phones calls to prospects.

Mullen says he is disappointed and will learn from the mistakes.

MLB-NEWS

Wittgren agrees to deal with Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Reliever Nick Wittgren has avoided salary arbitration with the Cleveland Indians by agreeing to a $2 million, one-year contract.

The right-hander has become a dependable piece in Cleveland’s bullpen for manager Terry Francona. Wittgren went 2-0 with a 3.42 ERA in 25 games this season. He is 7-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 80 games over two seasons for Cleveland, which acquired him in a trade with Miami in 2019.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Chicago Cubs have claimed outfielder Phillip Ervin off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. Ervin spent time with Cincinnati and Seattle during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .149 with four RBIs in 37 games. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners last week.

NHL-VETERANS RETIRING

Engelland is among retiring NHL veterans

UNDATED (AP) — Deryk Engelland is the latest NHL veteran to announce his retirement. The 38-year-old is moving on after 11 seasons to move into a role with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

Engelland played the past three seasons for the Knights after living in Las Vegas most of his career.

Last week, St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen announced his retirement because of a back injury. Goaltender Henrik Lundqvist says a heart condition will prevent him from playing. New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk retired last month with an eye injury.

OLYMPICS-COST

Olympics cost up by 22%

TOKYO (AP) — The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22% according to the local organizing committee.

Organizers say the Olympics will now cost $15.4 billion. This is up from $12.6 billion in last year’s budget.

The added $2.8 billion comes from the cost of the delay that includes renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Audits by the Japanese government over the last several years show the costs are even higher and are at least $25 billion. Tokyo said the Olympics would cost about $7.5 billion when the IOC awarded the games in 2013.

A University of Oxford study earlier this year says Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

CONGRESS-HORSE RACING

Congress approves bill to crack down on racehorse doping

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill to ban race-day doping of horses and set national medication and track-safety standards for the horse-racing industry is nearing the finish line. Lawmakers gave final approval to the bill late Monday as part of the massive legislation on spending and pandemic relief.

Passage of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged last March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.