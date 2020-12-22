Wagner looks to sweep Sacred Heart

Sports

Sacred Heart (1-3, 1-2) vs. Wagner (1-3, 1-2)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart seeks revenge on Wagner after dropping the first matchup in Staten Island. The teams last went at it on Dec. 21, when the Seahawks outshot Sacred Heart 48.3 percent to 29.6 percent and made nine more 3-pointers en route to the 28-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wagner’s Elijah Ford has averaged 18.8 points and 6.8 rebounds while Alex Morales has put up 13 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. For the Pioneers, Aaron Clarke has averaged 13.5 points while Cantavio Dutreil has put up 5.8 points and 9.5 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Seahawks have scored 70.3 points per game and allowed 67 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both nice improvements over the 63 points scored and 78 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Wagner’s Elijah Allen has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 31.4 percent of them, and is 9 for 25 over his past three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pioneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has 43 assists on 83 field goals (51.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Sacred Heart has assists on 32 of 60 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 15.5 offensive boards per game.

