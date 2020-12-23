Sports

NBA-SCHEDULE

Full slate of NBA season openers

UNDATED (AP) — Houston’s season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight has been postponed after coronavirus cases and James Harden’s violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols left the Rockets without the league-mandated eight players available for the game.

The NBA announced the postponement in a release that said three Rockets players had returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive and that four other players were quarantined because of contract tracing.

The new NBA season was to get into full swing tonight with 13 games on the schedule, now there are 12.

In other NBA developments:

— The Hornets have exercised the third-year option on forward PJ Washington and fourth-year option on forward Miles Bridges. Neither move comes as a surprise as both appear to figure into the team’s long-term plans. Washington, a starter, enters his second NBA season after starting 57 games as a rookie. Bridges is in his third NBA season. He has played in 145 games with 89 starts, and improved his scoring average to 13 points per game last season after averaging 7.5 as a rookie.

— Simone Jelks is one of three referees promoted to full-time status by the NBA on Wednesday, making her the fifth woman on the current lineup of officials. Jelks joins the group of female NBA referees that also includes Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich, Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Creighton hands Xavier its first loss of season in 66-61 win

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Antwann Jones and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points each to lead No. 13 Creighton to a 66-61 win over 22nd-ranked Xavier, handling the Musketeers their first loss of the season.

The Bluejays used an 8-0 run to start the second half to open up a 44-34 lead. before the Musketeers cut it to 64-61 with 10 seconds left on Paul Scruggs’ 3-pointer. Adam Kunkel then got a steal and had a chance to tie the game, but his 3-pointer with a second left rimmed out and allowed Creighton to hold on.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Syracuse-North Carolina game postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against No. 17 North Carolina that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause.

Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls.

Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.

NFL-NEWS

Haskins apologizes after photos show mask-less partying

UNDATED (AP) — Dwayne Haskins has been handed a hefty fine for partying with several people not wearing a mask but will start at quarterback for Washington on Sunday if Alex Smith isn’t healthy enough to go. The organization fined Haskins $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press.

Haskins apologized to teammates, took the first-team snaps in practice and is in line to play against Carolina if needed with the NFC East title potentially at stake — as long as he doesn’t test positive for the coronavirus. Coach Ron Rivera says Haskins was stripped of his captaincy.

In ohter NFL news:

— Quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant in practice less than a week after leaving a game with a groin injury and could be on target to play this week for the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr’s status was in question after he injured his groin on a scramble in the first quarter last Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. He practiced on a limited basis on Tuesday in a sign he could return without missing a game and then was upgraded to a full participant on Wednesday. The final injury report before Saturday night’s game against Miami comes out Thursday.

— Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon will not make his debut this week after he was placed back on the commissioner’s exempt list. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said he was not at liberty to comment on Gordon’s situation. But the Seahawks went from expecting Gordon to possibly play this week against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday to two days later knowing he’ll be unavailable. One player Seattle won’t have for the rest of the season is cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Carroll said Dunbar will have knee surgery and miss the rest of the season.

— New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams is headed to injured reserve and that will end his breakout second NFL season. Williams remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the team’s first victory of the season last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams. Williams also is dealing with a neck injury and that is what will land him on IR. Williams has a team-leading seven sacks while rating as one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen this season.

— Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says Gardner Minshew and Mike Glennon will compete in practice for the starting quarterback job against Chicago on Sunday. Minshew and Glennon will split repetitions in practice. Owner Shad Khan, meanwhile, is scheduled to interview current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick and former Houston executive Rick Smith for the team’s open general manager position.

— The Detroit Lions resumed practicing without interim coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and some other assistants on the field. Bevell said he has not tested positive for COVID-19, but he is among the several coaches affected by contact tracing.

— Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris is being interviewed after the season for the full-time job. He was made the interim coach when Dan Quinn was fired following the team’s 0-5 start. The Falcons are 4-5 under Morris and 4-10 overall as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

— The Panthers are expected to be without running back Christian McCaffrey and top pass rusher Brian Burns for Sunday’s game against Washington.. Burns has a knee injury and McCaffrey is still bothered by a thigh issue. Cornerback Troy Pride is also doubtful for the game with a hip injury and left tackle Russell Okung missed practice with a lingering calf injury.

— Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. Gaskin is Miami’s leading rusher this season even though he hasn’t played since Week 4. He missed four games because of a knee injury and has been on the COVID-19 list since Dec. 12. The Dolphins rank 22nd in rushing but ran for 250 yards last week against New England, their highest total since 2016. Miami plays at Las Vegas on Saturday night.

—The New York health commissioner is considering whether to allow 6,700 fans to attend a Buffalo Bills home playoff game if all attendees are tested for the coronavirus beforehand. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a spokesperson for the Bills say nothing has been finalized yet. The playoffs begin the weekend of Jan. 9, but the date of the game isn’t set. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker says he’s worried about encouraging postgame and pregame events that could cause COVID-19 spikes of their own. And the idea is getting pushback in a region hit hard by an uptick in recent months.

NHL-STADIUM SERIES

NHL postpones outdoor game

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL has postponed the outdoor Stadium Series game in North Carolina that was expected to be played in February.

The announcement was made Wednesday as the league firms up its full schedule for a season that will be shortened to 56 regular-season games for each team because of the pandemic. The Carolina Hurricanes had been scheduled to host the annual Stadium Series game on Feb. 20 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The NHL says the game will be played in North Carolina at another time.

In other NHL news:

— Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov is expected to miss the entire regular season because of a hip injury that requires surgery. He’s been ruled out for the 56-game season that begins Jan. 13 and ends May 8. Losing the 2019 NHL MVP and leading scorer from the 2020 playoffs is a major blow to the defending Stanley Cup champions. But they’ll be able to use long-term injury relief from Kucherov’s $9.5 million salary-cap hit to re-sign their final key restricted free agent, center Anthony Cirelli. BriseBois said Tampa Bay had the framework of a contract in place with Cirelli.

— The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free agent and their No. 1 goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract. Blackwood will earn $1.48 million this coming season. His salary will jump to $2.8 million the following season and $4.12 million in 2022-23. Blackwood posted a 22-14-8 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts in a season that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and later restarted by going straight into the playoffs with 24 teams. The recently turned 24-year-old had a .915 save percentage. The Devils went 28-29-12, missing the playoffs. — Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex Nylander could miss the entire 2021 season because of a knee injury. The 22-year-old Nylander got hurt during the playoffs. Team physician Michael Terry says Nylander rested and then trained conservatively, but symptoms returned when he started to skate again. He had surgery Monday to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee.

— The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year, $3.75 million contract. The move brings him back to the team that traded for him in February 2019.

MLB-NEWS

AP source: Dodgers, Kahnle agree to $5.25M, 2-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle have agreed to a $5.25 million, two-year deal, according to a person familiar with the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. The Athletic and other outlets also reported the agreement.

Kahnle threw just one inning for the New York Yankees in 2020 before having season-ending Tommy John surgery in August, and the 31-year-old is unlikely to pitch next season. Los Angeles is hoping he can return to form in 2022.

Kahnle had a 3.67 ERA in 72 games for New York in 2019, striking out 88 in 61 1/3 innings.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Mets have hired Zack Scott as senior vice president and assistant general manager, reuniting the former Boston Red Sox executive with New York GM Jared Porter. The 43-year-old Scott spent the previous 17 seasons with Boston and was an assistant general manager the last two years, overseeing analytics, baseball systems and advance and pro scouting departments. Porter, hired from the Diamondbacks to be general manager under team president Sandy Alderson this month, started with Boston in 2004 — the same year Scott joined the Red Sox as an intern.