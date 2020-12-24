Sports

Norfolk State (3-3) vs. George Mason (4-1)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason squares off against Norfolk State in a non-conference matchup. Norfolk State fell 80-72 to UNC Wilmington last week. George Mason is coming off a 70-65 win over Towson on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: George Mason’s Javon Greene, Josh Oduro and AJ Wilson have collectively accounted for 41 percent of all Patriots scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Devante Carter has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Patriots have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. George Mason has 45 assists on 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its past three outings while Norfolk State has assists on 24 of 72 field goals (33.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MEAC teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

