Towson hopes to end skid vs Coppin State

Coppin State (1-7) vs. Towson (0-4)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks to end its four-game losing streak as it goes up against Coppin State. Coppin State fell 85-65 at Iona in its last outing. Towson lost 70-65 to George Mason in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Towson’s Zane Martin, Victor Uyaelunmo and Juwan Gray have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Tigers scoring this season.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony Tarke has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 58 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Coppin State has lost its last six road games, scoring 60.7 points, while allowing 82.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Towson has an assist on 18 of 69 field goals (26.1 percent) over its past three outings while Coppin State has assists on 31 of 60 field goals (51.7 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Coppin State offense has averaged 76.3 possessions per game, the 28th-most in Division I. Towson has not been as uptempo as the Eagles and is averaging only 66.9 possessions per game (ranked 298th, nationally).

