Bevell will be first head coach to miss game for COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions will play Tampa Bay without interim coach Darrell Bevell, making him the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit’s coaching staff will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory, and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie in Week 17.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be the team’s third head coach this season on Saturday at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

Bevell was 1-2 after Matt Patricia was fired last month. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call plays in place of Bevell, who also serves as the team’s offensive coordinator, against the Bucs. Evan Rothstein, who helps the team with research and analysis, will lead the defensive staff.

Bevell said Wednesday he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but he was one of the coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus, and resumed on-field preparations on Wednesday to face Tampa Bay.

Christmas Eve bowl game in Texas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — It’s a light Christmas Eve schedule for pro and college sports, with just the New Mexico Bowl on tap between Hawaii and Houston.

Hawaii, at 4-and-4, will try to finish with a winning record for the third season in a row. The Cougars are trying to avoid consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 2002.

The game was moved to Frisco, Texas, from its usual location in Albuquerque because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Olympic sponsors extend agreements

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic officials say they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.

Japanese domestic sponsors had so far contributed a record of $3.3 billion to the local operating budget. Organizers say the new agreements will add approximately $210 million more. The contributions by domestic sponsors is at least twice as large as any previous Olympics.