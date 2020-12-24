Sports

BA-ROCKETS-HARDEN

Harden could play Saturday

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston star James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning he could be eligible to play Saturday when the Rockets are to finally open their season in Portland.

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues. Among them was Harden being declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests.

But the Rockets-Thunder game is the only one to be postponed so far this season.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Bevell will be first head coach to miss game for COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions will play Tampa Bay without interim coach Darrell Bevell, making him the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit’s coaching staff will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory, and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie in Week 17.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be the team’s third head coach this season on Saturday at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

Bevell was 1-2 after Matt Patricia was fired last month. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call plays in place of Bevell, who also serves as the team’s offensive coordinator, against the Bucs. Evan Rothstein, who helps the team with research and analysis, will lead the defensive staff.

Bevell said Wednesday he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but he was one of the coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus, and resumed on-field preparations on Wednesday to face Tampa Bay.

In other virus-related developments in the NFL:

—Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected back calling plays for the New York Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for COVID-19. Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants face the Ravens in Baltimore. Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore. Tight ends coach and former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays on Sunday night in a 20-6 loss to Cleveland. Kitchens has been handling the play-calling at practice this week.

— Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills was placed on the COVID-19 list, the newest issue for Cleveland’s offensive line. The move comes with the Browns preparing to face the New York Jets on Sunday while chasing a playoff spot. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide details but also wouldn’t rule out Wills from playing this week. If the rookie is sidelined, Kendall Lamm will start. The Browns also placed wide receiver Ryan Switzer on the practice squad/COVID list.

MLB-PIRATES-NATIONALS TRADE

Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell is heading to the Washington Nationals. The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded the slugging first baseman to Washington for pitching prospects Will Crowe and Eddy Yean.

The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs. That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and hit just eight home runs while batting a career-low .233 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020.

NFL-MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE

NFL honors Mississippi man freed after 22 years in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NFL says it is honoring Curtis Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years. He was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case.

The NFL says players are wearing helmet decals this season “to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct and social justice heroes.” The league said Wednesday on Twitter that Flowers is among those being recognized.

Flowers says he is “blessed” by the honor. He has maintained he was wrongly convicted.

OLYMPICS-SPONSOR CONTRACTS

Olympic sponsors extend agreements

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic officials say they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.

Japanese domestic sponsors had so far contributed a record of $3.3 billion to the local operating budget. Organizers say the new agreements will add approximately $210 million more. The contributions by domestic sponsors is at least twice as large as any previous Olympics.