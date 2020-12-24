Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-HEISMAN FINALISTS

3 QBs, 1 WR are Heisman finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Lawrence was the preseason favorite to win the award, but missing two games after contracting COVID-19 slowed his campaign. He has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games, helping Clemson reach the playoff for the third time in his career.

Joining Lawrence are Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and a pair of Alabama teammates, QB Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Trask leads the country with 43 touchdown passes and 4,125 yards.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Jones leads the nation in efficiency rating and has thrown for 32 touchdowns. Smith leads the nation with 98 receptions and 1,511 receiving yards.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

Rainbow Warriors beat Cougars

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hawaii has ended its football season with a winning record by beating Houston in the New Mexico Bowl.

Chevan Cordeiro tossed three touchdown passes in the first half to help Hawaii grab a 21-0 lead in a 28-14 victory against Houston. Cordeiro completed 15 of 23 passes for 136 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards.

Houston’s Clayton Tune was 20 of 38 for 216 yards with two touchdown and three interceptions.

The bowl was moved from Albuquerque to Frisco, Texas, due to COVID-19 guidelines in New Mexico.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-TRAYLOR

COVID-19 could keep Texas-San Antonio coach from bowl game

Texas-San Antonio football coach Jeff Traylor has tested positive for COVID-19, leaving his status in doubt for the First Responders Bowl against No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in Dallas.

If Traylor is unable to coach, associate head coach/offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. will direct the 7-4 Roadrunners.

NBA-ROCKETS-HARDEN

Harden could play Saturday

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden will be in quarantine until Friday, meaning he could be eligible to play Saturday when they are to finally open their season in Portland.

The Rockets were scheduled to play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, a game that had to be postponed for a variety of coronavirus-related issues. Among them was Harden being declared unavailable to play after the NBA determined he violated the league’s health and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the league announced Thursday that of the 558 players tested for COVID-19 in the week starting Dec. 16, there were two new confirmed player positive tests.

Also around the NBA:

— Cavaliers rookie forward Dylan Windler broke his left hand in the third quarter of their season-opening win over the Hornets. Windler missed last season with a lower leg stress fracture he sustained before preseason training camp

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

Bevell will be first head coach to miss game for COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions will play Tampa Bay without interim coach Darrell Bevell, making him the NFL’s first head coach to miss a game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Detroit’s coaching staff will also be without defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will be the team’s third head coach this season on Saturday at Ford Field against the Buccaneers.

Bevell is 1-2 since replacing the fired Matt Patricia last month. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call plays in place of Bevell, who also serves as the team’s offensive coordinator. Evan Rothstein, who helps the team with research and analysis, will lead the defensive staff.

Bevell said Wednesday he had not tested positive for COVID-19, but he was one of the coaches affected by contact tracing. The Lions closed their training facility on Tuesday because one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus, and resumed on-field preparations on Wednesday to face Tampa Bay.

In other NFL news:

— Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has landed on the COVID-19 list. Henry has 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, ranking second on the team in all three categories.

— Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is expected back calling plays for the Giants this weekend after missing a game following a positive test for COVID-19. Coach Joe Judge said Thursday that Garrett will have finished his mandated isolation by Sunday when the Giants face the Ravens in Baltimore. Judge said the only thing not finalized is how Garrett will travel to Baltimore.

— Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills was placed on the COVID-19 list, the newest issue for Cleveland’s offensive line. Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide details but also wouldn’t rule out Wills from playing this weekend. If the rookie is sidelined, Kendall Lamm will start.

— Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant in practice for a second straight day and is on target to play this weekend after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury. Carr was given no injury status for the game against Miami on Saturday night, a sign he should be good to go against the Dolphins.

— The 49ers will be getting star tight end George Kittle back for this week’s game against the Cardinals. Coach Kyle Shanahan says Kittle will be activated off injured reserve before Saturday’s game and see his first action since breaking his foot Nov. 1 against Seattle.

— Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said linebacker Dennis Gardeck is out for the rest of the regular season and will be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Gardeck had a surprise emergence as one of Arizona’s biggest playmakers on defense and is second on the team with seven sacks.

— The Bills have cut receiver Jake Kumerow in opening the possibility of receiver John Brown’s return after missing four games with an ankle injury. Kumerow had just one reception in six games for the Bills, a 22-yard TD grab in last Saturday’s 48-19 win over the Broncos.

— Former Cowboys and Packers punter Ron Widby has died at 75 after being in poor health for several years. Widby was the 1967 Southeastern Conference player of the year in basketball while at Tennessee before helping the Cowboys win their first Super Bowl. He is the only athlete in Volunteers history to letter in four sports: football, basketball baseball and golf.

MLB-PIRATES-NATIONALS TRADE

Pirates trade slugger Josh Bell to Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Washington Nationals are hoping Josh Bell can regain his potent batting stroke.

The Nats have acquired the first baseman from the Pirates for pitching prospects Will Crowe and Eddy Yean. The 28-year-old Bell was an All-Star in 2019 following a torrid first half in which he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 84 RBIs before the break.

That form has been elusive over the last year-plus. Bell hit .233 with 10 home runs during an injury-shortened second half of 2019 and hit just eight home runs while batting a career-low .233 in 57 games for the Pirates in 2020.

NHL-SCHEDULE

NHL thinks Canadian teams can play at home

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL believes all seven Canadian teams will be able to start the season playing in their home arenas.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said the league believes it is clear to play in Canada during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. This belief follows discussions with the five provincial governments that have NHL teams.

The Canadian teams will make up the North Division in a realignment caused by the pandemic.

The league hopes to begin the season on Jan. 13.

NHL-LIGHTNING-CIRELLI

Cirelli, Lightning work out deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have been able to keep Anthony Cirelli, signing the forward to a three-year, $4.8 million contract.

Cirelli continued to increase his offensive production last season, finishing with 16 goals and 44 points while posting a plus-28.

The signing was announced a day after the Lightning revealed that Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahf) likely will miss the upcoming season with a hip injury that requires surgery. Being able to put Kucherov and his $9.5 million cap hit on long-term injured reserve allowed Tampa Bay to retain Cirelli.

NFL-MISSISSIPPI-DEATH PENALTY CASE

NFL honors Mississippi man freed after 22 years in prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The NFL says it is honoring Curtis Flowers, a Black man from Mississippi who was imprisoned more than 22 years. He was freed in late 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the last of his several convictions in a quadruple murder case.

The NFL says players are wearing helmet decals this season “to honor victims of systemic racism, victims of police misconduct and social justice heroes.” The league said Wednesday on Twitter that Flowers is among those being recognized.

Flowers says he is “blessed” by the honor. He has maintained he was wrongly convicted.

OLYMPICS-SPONSOR CONTRACTS

Olympic sponsors extend agreements

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic officials say they have reached a “basic agreement” with all 68 domestic sponsors to extend their contracts into next year to support the postponed Games.

Japanese domestic sponsors had so far contributed a record of $3.3 billion to the local operating budget. Organizers say the new agreements will add approximately $210 million more. The contributions by domestic sponsors is at least twice as large as any previous Olympics.