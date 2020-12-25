Alcorn State goes up against Vandy

Sports

Alcorn State (0-3) vs. Vanderbilt (3-2)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State and Vanderbilt look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of tough road losses this past Tuesday. Vanderbilt lost 85-65 to Davidson, while Alcorn State fell 108-65 at Liberty.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State’s Troymain Crosby, David Pierce III and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Braves scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Scotty Pippen Jr. has directly created 52 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has scored 56.7 points per game and allowed 98.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Braves have averaged 21 free throws per game.

