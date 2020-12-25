Sports

OBIT-K.C. JONES

Boston Celtics Hall of Famer K.C. Jones dies at 88

BOSTON (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, who won eight NBA championships as a Celtics player in the 1960s and two more as the coach of the Bostons team that took the titles in 1984 and ‘86, has died. He was 88.

The Celtics said Jones’ family confirmed on Friday that he died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past few years.

Jones joined with Bill Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.

A second-round draft choice by the Celtics, Jones reunited with Russell to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66. He retired in 1967 and began coaching.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Spoelstra stays perfect on Christmas, Heat beat Pels 111-98

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra remained perfect on Christmas, and a record-tying show from Duncan Robinson helped him stay that way.

Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the most on Christmas ever — and scored 23 points, and the Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 to start the NBA’s holiday quintupleheader.

Spoelstra moved to 8-0 on Christmas as coach of the Heat.

Goran Dragic scored 18 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo had 17.

Zion Williamson had 32 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, and Brandon Ingram finished with 28.

In rest of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting Golden State in their home opener. The Bucks were up double digits heading into the 4th quarter. Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets are coming off a 125-99 rout of Warriors, as they visit Boston this evening. LeBron James and the Lakers host Dallas, while the Clippers are in Denver to play the Nuggets.

T-25 COLLEGE BAKSETBALL-SCHEDULE

Trice scores 29, No. 9 Wisconsin beats Michigan State 85-76

UNDATED (AP) — D’Mitrk Trice scored a season-high 29 points in lifting No. 9 Wisconsin to a 85-76 win over No. 12 Michigan State.

The Badgers won at the Breslin Center for the first time since 2004. They extended their Big Ten winning streak to 10 games dating to last season when they shared the conference championship with the Spartans and Maryland.

Michigan State trailed by two points before Wisconsin scored 14 of the last 21 points over the final four-plus minutes to pull away in what was a closely contested game.

Michigan State’s Joey Hauser scored a career-high 27 points.

NFL SCHEDULE

Saints sack leader Hendrickson, Vikings linebacker Davis out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have scratched team sacks leader Trey Hendrickson, fellow starting defensive lineman Malcom Brown and starting left guard Andrus Peat for today’s game against Minnesota.

Hendrickson plays defensive end and is among the league leaders in sacks with 12 1/2. He’d been limited in practice this week with a neck injury and had been listed as questionable.

Brown has a calf injury and Peat has a sore ankle.

The Vikings have deactivated linebacker Todd Davis and fullback C.J. Ham. Davis had been listed as doubtful with rib injuries and Ham was questionable with a quadriceps injury.

In other NFL news:

—The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion. A third starter, left guard James Carpenter, will miss the game with a groin injury.

—The New York Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday. He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries that have sidelined him for two of the last three games, but has made enough progress that could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLLEGE SPORTS

Duke women’s basketball team ends season

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The person says the men’s program planned to keep playing.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school has not publicly announced the decision.

The Duke women’s team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party. The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.