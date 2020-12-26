Sports

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

UNDATED (AP) — LeBron James’ on-court performance this year was spectacular again.

A fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP trophy were his, as he lifted the Los Angeles Lakers back atop the basketball world. And after a year that also included brilliant off-court work, James was announced Saturday as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time.

Tiger Woods and Lance Armstrong are the only other men to win the AP award four times.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Lions QB Stafford leaves Buccaneers game with ankle injury

UNDATED (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was replaced in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury.

Chase Daniel entered the game and his first possession ended with a sack with the Bucs leading 13-0. Stafford was 2 of 3 for 17 yards and was sacked on his only drive.

The banged-up Stafford started the game after being listed as questionable with rib and right thumb injuries. Detroit’s third-string quarterback is David Blough, who was an undrafted rookie last season.

Later this afternoon, Arizona hosts San Francisco. The Cardinals are in the middle of the playoff race for the first time in years while the 49ers have been eliminated from the postseason one year after playing in the Super Bowl. The Cardinals are currently in the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoff race. They can clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015 if they win today and the Chicago Bears lose or tie against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. San Francisco has lost six of seven games and is down to its third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Tonight, the Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami needs to win their final two games to clinch an AFC wild-card berth. The Raiders have fallen out of contention and only have slim hopes remaining of making the postseason after losing four of the past five games.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NBA

Rockets set to go into opener with 9 available players

UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Rockets are preparing to have only nine available players, James Harden among them, for their first two games of the season because of ongoing quarantine issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockets play their opener in Portland today and visit Denver on Monday. They will be without John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon and Mason Jones for those games, all listed as out by the Rockets with “health and safety protocols” as the reason.

Those four players, if they return negative tests, should be cleared to return when Houston plays at home against Sacramento this coming Thursday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

10-game schedule

UNDATED (AP) — After five games on Christmas Day, the NBA is offering 10 this evening. The action starts at 5 p.m. Eastern in Memphis, where the Grizzlies face the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Love will be back in Cleveland’s starting lineup against the Pistons after the star forward missed the season opener with a calf injury. Love had been sidelined since getting hurt in an exhibition game Dec. 12. He got kicked in the calf and his leg was swollen from his knee to Achilles tendon. He wanted to play in Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, but the team decided two more days of rest would help. The Cavs’ game in Detroit will also be center Andre Drummond’s first game against the Pistons since they traded him to Cleveland in February.

Charlotte is home tonight against, Oklahoma City, while the Wizards and Magic will be on the court in Washington, the Knicks host the 76ers at Madison Square Garden and the Pacers play the Bulls in Chicago.

San Antonio plays its home opener this evening against the Toronto Raptors, while the Timberwolves are in Utah, Houston visits Portland and Sacramento welcomes the Phoenix Suns.

UTAH-FOOTBALL-DEATH

University: Utah star freshman running back Ty Jordan dead

DALLAS (AP) — University of Utah officials say star freshman running back Ty Jordan has died.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the Mesquite, Texas, native’s death. The school announced Jordan’s death on Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.

Utah Head Football Coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement that “words cannot express the devastation and heartache” that the team is feeling about Jordan’s death.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-BOWL SCHEDULE

No. 9 Coastal Carolina, No. 23 Liberty meet in Cure Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of strong running offenses will be on display when ninth-ranked and unbeaten Coastal Carolina faces No. 23 Liberty in the Cure Bowl tonight.

Running back CJ Marable has rushed for 844 yards and 12 touchdowns for Coastal Carolina.

Liberty features former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis, who has thrown for 2,040 yards while also gaining a team-leading 807 yards on the ground.

The game could come down to which defense has the most success controlling the line of scrimmage. Liberty is eighth in the nation in rushing. Coastal Carolina is 15th.

This afternoon, Sun Belt co-champion Louisiana-Lafayette will play UTSA in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. The Ragin’ Cajuns were denied a chance for a rematch against undefeated No. 9 Coastal Carolina when the conference championship game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Chanticleers program. UTSA has a three-game winning streak and is one win away from matching the program record of eight set in 2012.

Also this afternoon, Western Kentucky and Georgia State meet in the Lendingtree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-NEWS

QB D’Eriq King says he’s returning to Hurricanes in 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — D’Eriq King transferred to Miami with the hope of competing for championships. He’s staying with the same hope for 2021.

The Hurricanes’ quarterback has announced he is returning for another senior season, taking advantage of the NCAA rule that essentially gave all college athletes another year of eligibility in response to the hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

His decision likely means that Miami will enter next season as a top contender in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league that sent Clemson and Notre Dame into this season’s College Football Playoff.

MLB-NEWS

Rangers sign Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to $6M contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed Japanese pitcher Kohei Arihara to a $6 million, two-year contract.

The Rangers paid a $1.2 million posting fee for Arihara, who can earn $50,000 in performance bonuses each year.

The right-hander spent six years with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball. The 28-year-old Arihara was 8-9 with a 3.46 ERA in 20 starts for Hokkaido during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season in Japan. He led the Pacific League with three complete games and was second in innings.