Sports

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Naomi Osaka selected AP Female Athlete of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year.

The results were revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Osaka got 18 of 35 first-place votes. WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart finished second, followed by Sarah Fuller, the Vanderbilt soccer player who kicked for the school’s football team.

Osaka won the U.S. Open in September for her third Grand Slam title. She also became a leading voice in her sport by speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality.

NFL-SCHEDULE

Browns roster depleted for Jets game

UNDATED (AP) — Already down four wide receivers due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cleveland Browns will also be without starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills when they play the New York Jets with a possible playoff spot on the line.

Wills was ruled out after the team got to New Jersey. Their trip was delayed Saturday after starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and four receivers, including top target Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips were ruled out due to close contact.

Wills was downgraded to out with an illness. Kendall Lamm will replace him as the Browns try to earn their first postseason berth since 2002.

Cleveland’s offensive line was already banged up before Wills was ruled out. Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second straight game with a sprained ankle, and rookie Nick Harris will start in his place.

In other games, the Indianapolis Colts will be without both starting offensive tackles when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Left tackle Anthony Costanzo is inactive because of an ankle injury and right tackle Braden Smith is also out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts will also play without assistant offensive line coach Klayton Adams will be unavailable because of COVID-19 related reasons. His duties will be handled by the offensive staff.

The Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for the second time this month because of a hip issue. Matthew Wright, who made all three kicks against Washington on Dec. 7, will start in place of Boswell. Pittsburgh will have running back James Conner available after he sat out a loss to Cincinnati because of a quadriceps injury.

In Baltimore, the Ravens have placed running back Mark Ingram on the inactive list against the New York Giants, along with cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Ingram is a healthy scratch for the second week in a row. Peters has a calf injury and Smith has a shoulder issue.

The Giants expect to start Daniel Jones at quarterback. He’s missed two of the past three games because of hamstring and ankle injuries. He won’t have Golden Tate as a target. Tate is inactive with a calf injury. Also, the Giants say fullback Eli Penny will miss the game with an illness that is not a COVID-19 issue.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs have wide receiver Tyreek Hill available as they attempt to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the lone first-round playoff bye with a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Hill had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. The Chiefs are missing linebackers Anthony Hitchens (COVID-19) and Damien Wilson (knee).

Atlanta is once again without wide receiver Julio Jones, who is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury. The Falcons also are without center Alex Mack because of a concussion, left guard James Carpenter because of a groin injury and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson with a knee injury.

Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson, listed as questionable to play because of a hamstring injury, is active and in the starting lineup at Jacksonville. Robinson has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jaguars.

The Texans placed safety Eric Murray on the COVID list and promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster to take his spot for their game against the Bengals. This comes after they placed LB Whitney Mercilus on the COVID list on Christmas.

NBA-SCHEDULE

NBA offers 10 games

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi Leonard put up 21 points on Christmas Day, but then he took and an elbow to the face and had to leave the game. The Clippers though, pulled out a decisive 121-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets, with Paul George leading the way with 23 points. Today, L.A. hosts a Dallas Mavericks team looking for its first win of the season.

Tonight, the 2-0 Brooklyn Nets will try to keep the Hornets from earning their first win of the season when they visit Charlotte.

The Wizards will again try to stop the Magic as the teams complete their back-to-back in Washington.

San Antonio is at New Orleans, Milwaukee visits New York and the Celtics are in Indiana to play the Pacers.

In Cleveland, either the Cavaliers or the 76ers will experience losing for the first time this season, while the Warriors and Bulls will each be seeking their first win when they meet in Chicago.

Out West, Phoenix is at Sacramento and the Lakers host the Timberwolves in a late game.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-UTAH-DEATH

Authorities: Utah’s Ty Jordan died in accidental shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a star freshman running back for the University of Utah died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself.

University officials announced Ty Jordan’s death Saturday, the day after he was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.

According to medical examiner’s records, Jordan died in a hospital emergency room in Denton, Texas, on Christmas night. About an hour earlier, police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the city and discovered a man had accidently shot himself in the hip. Police did not name the victim, but Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office records show it was Jordan.