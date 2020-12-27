Sports

NFL-SCHEDULE

Chiefs clinch first-round by, homefield advantage

UNDATED (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage in the AFC playoffs.

The Chiefs’ offense was sluggish before a late TD drive gave them a 17-14 win over the Falcons.

Kansas City trailed 14-10 until Patrick Mahomes (mah-HOHMZ’) threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Demarcus Robinson with 1:55 remaining. The Falcons still had a chance to force overtime, but Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 39-yard field goal attempt with nine seconds left.

Atlanta went ahead of Matt Ryan’s five-yard scoring pass to Laquon Treadwell with 4:33 remaining.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— The Steelers are AFC North champs after turning a 21-7 deficit into a 28-24 victory over the Colts. Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the 12-3 Steelers ended a three-game losing streak. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 by hitting JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play. The 10-5 Colts allowed just 28 yards in the first half before losing their grip on the final AFC wild-card berth.

— The Jets pulled off their second stunner in as many weeks by holding off the Browns, 23-20. The Browns erased most of a 20-3 deficit before Baker Mayfield fumbled twice in the fourth quarter, once on a sack and the second coming on fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining. Jamison Crowder caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Braxton Berrios on a razzle-dazzle play. Mayfield threw for 285 yards, but the 10-5 Browns managed just 45 on 18 carries.

— The Ravens leapfrogged over the Colts and Browns in the AFC wild-card scramble by downing the Giants, 27-13. Lamar Jackson engineered four scoring drives while Baltimore built a 20-3 halftime lead. Jackson threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 80 yards. The Ravens recorded six sacks of Daniel Jones, including three straight in the second half.

— Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three touchdowns and the Bears took hold of the final NFC wild-card berth by drubbing the Jaguars, 41-17. Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a score as Chicago moved one game ahead of the Cardinals in the wild-card scrum. Allen Robinson finished with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team.

— The Bengals picked up their first road win in more than two years by dumping the Texans, 37-31. Samaje Perine ran for two TD’s, including a late 3-yard score in Cincinnati’s second straight win. The winning drive came after the two-minute warning and followed Darren Fells’ 22-yard scoring reception with about six minutes remaining. Brandon Allen passed for a career-best 371 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals.

NFL-NEWS

Milestone days for Kelce, Gore

UNDATED (AP) — It was a day of personal achievement for Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see).

The Chiefs standout has broken George Kittle’s NFL single season record for most receiving yards by a tight end, doing it against the Falcons. Kittle set the record two years ago with 1,377.

Kelce also became the first tight end in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons, reaching the century mark just before halftime.

Also, Jets running back Frank Gore became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Gore did it with a four-yard run in the third quarter against the Browns on Sunday.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Mavs blow out Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks’ second game in Los Angeles went much better than their first.

Luka Doncic (DAHN’-chihch) scored 24 points and the Mavs led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Clippers.

Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who were coming off a blowout loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day.

The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break since the shot-clock era began in 1954-55.

MLB-OBIT-NIEKRO

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the greatest knuckleball pitchers in major league history has died.

The Atlanta Braves have announced that Phil Niekro (NEE’-kroh) has died at 81 following a battle with cancer.

Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with the Braves. The right-hander was a five-time All-Star who had three 20-win seasons with Atlanta. Incredibly, he had 121 wins after his 40th birthday.

Niekro also pitched for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays late in his career.

Niekro joined Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan and Tom Seaver as Hall of Famers who have died this year.

AP-FEMALE ATHLETE OF YEAR

Osaka takes AP honor

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka is The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year after winning another Grand Slam while fighting racial injustice.

Osaka raised awareness for injustice and police brutality while capturing the U.S. Open, her third career major championship. She wrote to the AP that she is proud of my U.S. Open victory, but more so that she got people talking about the real issues.

Osaka collected 18 of 35 first-place votes and a total of 71 points. WNBA Finals MVP Breanna Stewart finished second in the balloting.

TENNIS-FEDERER

Federer to skip Australian Open

UNDATED (AP) — Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee.

Federer’s long-time representative and CEO of their management company said Sunday he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour following the next major.

The start of the Australian Open’s main draw was delayed by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 8 at Melbourne Park.