Alcorn State faces tough test vs No. 2 Baylor

Sports

Alcorn State (0-4) vs. No. 2 Baylor (6-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Alcorn State. Alcorn State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Baylor remains No. 2 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Jared Butler has averaged 14.8 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals to lead the charge for the Bears. Davion Mitchell has complemented Butler and is putting up 13.2 points, six assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Braves are led by Troymain Crosby, who is averaging 14.8 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Butler has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Baylor field goals over the last three games. Butler has accounted for 13 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has scored 57.3 points per game and allowed 95.5 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Braves. Baylor has an assist on 69 of 99 field goals (69.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Alcorn State has assists on 18 of 62 field goals (29 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor offense has scored 93.7 points per game this season, ranking the Bears sixth among Division 1 teams. The Alcorn State defense has allowed 95.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 245th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com