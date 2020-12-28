Ball State looks for road win vs N. Illinois

Sports

Ball State (4-3, 2-0) vs. Northern Illinois (1-6, 0-2)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State looks for its third straight win over Northern Illinois at Convocation Center. Northern Illinois’ last win at home against the Cardinals came on March 2, 2018.

.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Trendon Hankerson has connected on 28.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 43 over his last five games. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northern Illinois has an assist on 26 of 71 field goals (36.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Ball State has assists on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

CLAMPING DOWN: Ball State’s defense has forced 14.7 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18 takeaways over its last three games.

